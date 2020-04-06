The third death from COVID-19 in Barrow County was reported Monday evening, April 6, as the statewide death toll shot to 294.
The death was listed by the Georgia Department of Public Health as a 64-year-old man with an underlying medical condition. The department previously reported the deaths of a 66-year-old male and 91-year-old female, both of whom also had underlying medical conditions. There are now 29 confirmed coronavirus cases in the county.
As of 7 p.m. Monday, there were 7,558 confirmed cases in Georgia, an increase of 244 since the department's previous update at noon. Sixty-five more deaths across the state from COVID-19 were reported since noon, bringing the mortality rate to 3.89 percent.
The state is also reporting 1,393 hospitalizations (18.4 percent of all cases) and more than 31,200 tests have been administered.
There have been more than 3,400 new tests reported since Sunday night, April 5, as the state has implemented a new plan to boost daily testing capacity. With that increased capacity, officials are expecting the numbers to continue to rise. Health officials have projected the number of cases will peak sometime in late April.
Fulton County has the most confirmed cases with 1,053 and 32 deaths. Dougherty County has 722 cases and the most deaths (44, up 13 since the noon report Monday). DeKalb County has 600 cases and 11 deaths; Cobb County has 517 cases and 26 deaths; and Gwinnett County has 455 cases and 10 deaths.
Also around Barrow, Hall County has 138 cases and no deaths; Clarke County has 72 cases and eight deaths; Oconee County has 24 cases and no deaths; Walton County has 23 cases and two deaths; Jackson County has 18 cases and no deaths; Madison County has seven cases and one death; and Banks County has two cases and no deaths.
The state is listing 309 cases and five deaths with an unknown county of residence. All but five of Georgia's 159 counties have now reported cases.
The next online update is scheduled for noon Tuesday, April 7.
As of 7 p.m. Monday, the nationwide number of confirmed cases was closing in on 365,000 while more than 10,700 deaths had been reported, over 1,100 since 1 p.m.
Anyone who believes they are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or believes they may have been exposed to the virus is advised to contact their primary care doctor or an urgent care clinic. Do not show up unannounced at an emergency room or any medical facility.
A statewide COVID-19 hotline is available at 844-442-2681.
Continue to check barrownewsjournal.com for the latest local and statewide updates on the coronavirus pandemic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.