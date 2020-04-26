The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in Barrow County was reduced from 111 to 108 in the latest Georgia Department of Public Health report released at noon Sunday.
The DPH did not specify why the number was reduced but has made occasional reductions to the numbers in counties around the state. The changes could be the result of the wrong county of residence being listed for a patient, a false positive test or more health information about a patient becoming available to the department.
Other area counties that saw a reduction in their confirmed case totals Sunday included Clarke County (down from 127 to 123), Jackson County (down from 75 to 73) and Oconee County (down from 55 to 53).
Meanwhile, Hall County had one more case and two more deaths confirmed, bringing its tally to 1,033 cases and 11 deaths; Walton County remained at 97 cases and three deaths; Madison County added another case, bringing its totals to 22 cases and one death; and Banks County remained at 18 cases and no deaths.
Around Georgia, an additional 185 cases were confirmed by the DPH Sunday, bringing the statewide total to 23,401, and five more deaths from COVID-19 were confirmed as the death toll reached 912. The mortality rate out of confirmed cases now stands at 3.9 percent after moving above 4 percent last week.
The department has reported the deaths of three Barrow County people from COVID-19 — a 66-year-old male, a 91-year-old female and a 64-year-old male, all of whom had underlying medical conditions.
Six more hospitalizations were reported around the state Sunday, bringing the total to 4,359 (18.6 percent of known cases). The number of hospitalizations reported has slowed substantially this weekend as only 31 more were confirmed Saturday.
State officials have acknowledged a lag in reporting due to how information is verified from hospitals and coroners as well as a lack of readily-available testing for everyone.
The state has now conducted and processed more than 122,000 tests, a number that has steadily grown over the past couple of weeks since the state increased its testing capacity and expanded its testing criteria to include anyone who shows symptoms of COVID-19 and gets a referral from a doctor or their local health department.
First responders, health care workers and other populations considered medically vulnerable can also get tested whether they exhibit symptoms or not, but that has not yet been extended to the public at large. The CDC has said that up to 25 percent of people with coronavirus may be asymptomatic and never show signs of illness but can still transmit it to others.
Gov. Brian Kemp and other state officials have continued to push for more testing in Georgia, which has ranked behind most of the rest of the country in testing per capita, and public health experts have said the state needs more robust testing in place to prevent the further spread of the virus and isolate future cases.
Several gyms, fitness centers, grooming salons, bowling alleys and other businesses that have been shuttered as a result of the pandemic and "social distancing" requirements were allowed to reopen Friday under orders from Kemp as the state begins easing restrictions in an effort to reboot sectors of the struggling economy. Movie theaters will be allowed to reopen Monday and restaurants can resume dine-in services, provided they adhere to a long list of requirements and guidelines.
Kemp's decision was met with backlash from public health experts and even President Trump, but the governor has defended the moves as being driven by data that suggest the state has already seen the worst of the virus.
The statewide shelter-in-place order that has been in effect since April 3 will expire late Thursday night. Georgia's elderly and "medically fragile" residents are urged to continue sheltering in place until May 13, the date the statewide public health emergency declaration is set to expire.
Nationwide, over 954,000 cases and more than 54,500 deaths had been confirmed as of 1:30 p.m. Sunday, according to the Johns Hopkins University of Medicine online tracker.
Anyone who believes they are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or believes they may have been exposed to the virus is advised to contact their primary care doctor or an urgent care clinic. Do not show up unannounced at an emergency room or any medical facility. Only people who have been evaluated by public health officials at their local health department or a health care provider and assigned a PUI number will be referred to the drive-thru specimen collection sites.
A statewide COVID-19 hotline is available at 844-442-2681.
