Three more coronavirus cases were confirmed in Barrow County on Saturday, April 4, bringing the county's total to 25, according to the latest figures from the Georgia Department of Public Health.
There were 6,383 confirmed cases statewide as of 7 p.m. Saturday (up more than 200 since noon) and seven more deaths were reported, bringing the statewide death toll to 208. The next update is scheduled for noon Sunday, April 5.
Two people in Barrow County have died from COVID-19, according to the state — a 66-year-old male and a 91-year-old female, both of whom had underlying medical conditions.
The state is also reporting 1,266 hospitalizations (19.8 percent of all confirmed cases) and more than 26,200 tests being administered. The mortality rate is at 3.26 percent.
Fulton County has the most confirmed cases with 959 and 26 deaths, followed by Dougherty County (685 cases, 30 deaths), DeKalb County (539 cases, nine deaths), Cobb County (453 cases, 23 deaths) and Gwinnett County (400 cases, eight deaths). An additional 36 cases in Gwinnett have been confirmed since noon Saturday.
Also around Barrow, Hall County is up to 117 cases (an increase of 33 cases since noon); Clarke County has 62 cases and eight deaths; Oconee County has 24 cases; Walton County has 18 cases; Jackson County has 15 cases; Madison County has seven cases and one death; and Banks County has three cases.
Nationwide, there were more than 308,000 cases and the death toll had surpassed 8,200 as of 7 p.m. Saturday, according to the Johns Hopkins University of Medicine online tracker.
Anyone who believes they are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or believes they may have been exposed to the virus is advised to contact their primary care doctor or an urgent care clinic. Do not show up unannounced at an emergency room or any medical facility.
A statewide COVID-19 hotline is available at 844-442-2681.
Continue to check barrownewsjournal.com for the latest local and statewide updates on the coronavirus pandemic.
