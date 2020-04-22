Three more hospitalizations due to COVID-19 were reported at Northeast Georgia Medical Center Barrow on Wednesday, bringing the total to 10 patients who have been confirmed to have the disease caused by the novel coronavirus and are currently being treated there.
Northeast Georgia Health System released the latest count at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday. The number of patients at the Winder hospital was at six Monday when the system for the first time disclosed hospital-level statistics. The system reported seven confirmed-positive patients at NGMC Barrow on Tuesday.
In addition to the 10, there may be other patients at the hospital who are awaiting test results. The system reported that 66 patients (29 percent) were still awaiting test results across its four hospitals and the New Horizons Limestone long-term care facility in Gainesville, but did not disclose how many of them were awaiting the results at each facility.
According to the system's latest numbers, a total of 126 confirmed-positive patients are being treated — of those, 76 are at NGMC Gainesville, 19 are at NGMC Braselton, 18 are at Limestone, 10 are in Winder, and three are at NGMC Lumpkin.
The system reports that 15 people have died at its facilities, though it doesn't specify how many at each one. That total has remained unchanged since the system's first report Monday.
The system is projecting that it will reach staffing capacity on May 4, based on its modeling.
NGHS officials have said over the past week they expect the virus to reach its peak in northeast Georgia in mid-May, even as updated projections that the virus already reached its statewide peak spurred Gov. Brian Kemp to begin this week easing restrictions that have been in place to try to curb the spread of the virus.
Kemp announced Monday gyms, fitness centers, bowling alleys, grooming salons and massage parlors and their respective schools, and other indoor recreational/entertainment facilities will be allowed to resume operations by Friday, and restaurants will be allowed to reopen for dine-in services Monday, April 27 — provided that “social distancing” requirements and other new health and sanitization standards and guidelines are followed. Enforcement mechanisms had not been announced as of Wednesday morning.
The statewide shelter-in-place order remains in effect and will expire April 30, and Kemp on Monday urged the state's elderly and "medically fragile" residents to continue sheltering in place through May 13, the date the statewide public health emergency declaration is set to expire.
18 MORE DEATHS REPORTED AROUND STATE
Nearly 600 more coronavirus cases and 18 more deaths from COVID-19 were confirmed in Georgia on Wednesday.
According to the latest figures from the Georgia Department of Public Health, the state had 20,740 confirmed cases and 836 deaths as of noon. Those numbers were up from 20,166 cases and 818 deaths in the department's report Tuesday night. Another update is scheduled for 7 p.m. Wednesday.
In Barrow County, the number of cases has risen to 101 and three deaths have been reported. Those numbers remained unchanged from the Tuesday night report.
The deaths were a 66-year-old male, a 91-year-old female and a 64-year-old male, all of whom had underlying conditions, according to the DPH. The statewide mortality rate in confirmed cases has moved over 4 percent in the last couple of days.
The state also reported an additional 74 hospitalizations Wednesday, bringing the statewide total to 3,959 (19.1 percent of cases).
More than 94,000 tests have been conducted, with about 6,000 more reported since Tuesday night. Kemp has pointed toward a boost in the state's testing capacity as a factor in his decision to begin easing restrictions, though he and other state officials have acknowledged Georgia continues to lag behind most of the rest of the country in testing per capita.
Fulton County still has the most confirmed cases of coronavirus in the state with 2,222 and 84 deaths, followed by DeKalb County (1,587 cases, 30 deaths).
Dougherty County has had the most deaths (107) and has 1,468 confirmed cases. Gwinnett County has 1,263 cases and 46 deaths, and Cobb County has 1,259 and 61 deaths.
Elsewhere around Barrow County, Hall County has the sixth-most confirmed cases in the state (778) and nine deaths. Clarke County has 116 cases and 13 deaths; Walton County has 64 cases and three deaths; Jackson County has 63 cases and one death; Madison County has 18 cases and one death; and Banks County has 16 cases and no deaths.
Nationwide, there were over 826,000 confirmed cases and more than 45,100 deaths as of 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to the Johns Hopkins University of Medicine online tracker.
Anyone who believes they are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or believes they may have been exposed to the virus is advised to contact their primary care doctor or an urgent care clinic. Do not show up unannounced at an emergency room or any medical facility. Only people who have been evaluated by public health officials at their local health department or a health care provider and assigned a PUI number will be referred to the drive-thru specimen collection sites.
A statewide COVID-19 hotline is available at 844-442-2681.
Continue to check barrownewsjournal.com for the latest local and statewide updates on the coronavirus pandemic.
