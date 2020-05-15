Twelve residents of Winder Health Care and Rehabilitation have now died from COVID-19, according to the latest figures from the Georgia Department of Community Health, which confirmed three more deaths in its daily report Friday.
An additional 67 residents of the nursing home on East May Street have tested positive, and another positive test by an employee was reported Friday, bringing the staff total to 26 at the facility.
Some of the resident deaths have occurred at the facility while others have happened at hospitals or hospice facilities. Facility officials have made posts on the Winder Health Care Facebook page highlighting a handful of residents who have recovered from COVID-19.
Elsewhere in Barrow County, one resident and one employee of the Mulberry Grove assisted living facility have tested positive.
