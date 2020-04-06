Two more coronavirus cases were confirmed in Barrow County by the Georgia Department of Public Health on Monday, April 6, bringing the county total to 27 as the statewide numbers also continue to increase.
As of noon Monday, there were 7,314 confirmed cases in Georgia, an increase of more than 500 since the department's previous update on Sunday night, April 5. Ten more deaths across the state from COVID-19 were reported since Sunday night, bringing the death toll to 229 (a mortality rate of 3.13 percent). Two people have died in Barrow County — a 66-year-old male and a 91-year-old female, both of whom had underlying medical conditions.
The state is also reporting 1,332 hospitalizations (18.2 percent of all cases) and more than 31,200 tests have been administered with around 23 percent of them returning positive for COVID-19.
There have been more than 3,400 new tests reported since Sunday night as the state has implemented a new plan to boost daily testing capacity. With that increased capacity, officials are expecting the numbers to continue to rise. Health officials have projected the number of cases will peak sometime in late April.
Fulton County has the most confirmed cases with 1,027 and 28 deaths. Dougherty County has 716 cases and the most deaths (31). DeKalb County has 579 cases and 10 deaths; Cobb County has 515 cases and 25 deaths; and Gwinnett County has 443 cases and 10 deaths.
Also around Barrow, Hall County has 131 cases and no deaths; Clarke County has 69 cases and eight deaths; Oconee County has 24 cases and no deaths; Walton County has 23 cases and two deaths; Jackson County has 17 cases and no deaths; Madison County has seven cases and one death; and Banks County has three cases and no deaths.
The state is listing 320 cases and five deaths with an unknown county of residence. All but seven of Georgia's 159 counties have now reported cases.
As of 1 p.m. Monday, the nationwide number of confirmed cases was closing in on 339,000 while more than 9,600 deaths had been reported.
Anyone who believes they are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or believes they may have been exposed to the virus is advised to contact their primary care doctor or an urgent care clinic. Do not show up unannounced at an emergency room or any medical facility.
A statewide COVID-19 hotline is available at 844-442-2681.
Continue to check barrownewsjournal.com for the latest local and statewide updates on the coronavirus pandemic.
