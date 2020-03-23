The Winder City Council is considering several coronavirus-related emergency measures — including a citywide curfew from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., bans on gatherings of more than 10 people and dine-in services at restaurants, and closing businesses not deemed “essential” under state guidelines. But the council was waiting on Gov. Brian Kemp to deliver remarks Monday afternoon, March 23, to see if he would preempt the city with any actions to try to combat the worldwide pandemic.
At his press conference, Kemp did not issue a statewide shelter-in-place order as several other states have done, but he did place bans on all of gatherings of more than 10 people unless that can assure spacing of at least six feet between people at all times. Kemp ordered the closing of bars and nightclubs across the state and his order gives the state public health department the authority to close all business and nonprofits — including churches — that do not abide by the regulations. All “medically-fragile” residents have been ordered to shelter in place for two weeks.
Kemp’s order takes effect at noon Tuesday, March 24, and runs until noon April 6.
The Winder council called a 3 p.m. meeting Monday to discuss potential measures and a draft resolution of a declaration of a public health state of emergency in the city, but recessed about 20 minutes in after at least two members said they wanted to hear from Kemp and what statewide actions he might be take. City attorney John Stell recommended the recess in order for the council to remain in compliance with notification laws.
The council is scheduled to reconvene at 6:30 p.m. following Kemp’s briefing. The meeting will be conducted via teleconference and will be open to the public as required by state law.
To access the meeting by phone call either 877-853-5257 or 888-475-4499. You can also access the meeting by computer at https://zoom.us/j/626629758 or on the Zoom App. When prompted, the meeting ID is 626 629 758. There is no password for the meeting. The public is asked to wait until acknowledged by the mayor before speaking.
While more than two dozen states have placed restrictions on public gatherings and/or dine-in services at restaurants, Kemp has held off on declaring statewide restrictions. But he has faced increased pressure to take more action to stem the spread of the virus, according to reporting from the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. The AJC reported that Atlanta’s mayor had held off on issuing a citywide shelter-in-place order until after Kemp’s Monday afternoon briefing, per the governor’s request.
According to the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update at noon Monday, there were 772 coronavirus cases in the state and 25 people had died from COVID-19, the disease the virus causes. Another online update is scheduled for 7 p.m.
Mayor David Maynard said Monday he was in on a conference call with officials at two of the state’s largest hospitals and said they were “very sobering.” Maynard said those on the call were told by physicians that the state has “24 hours to take action or we will have no chance of slowing this down.”
Council members Holly Sheats and Chris Akins said they would like to hear from the governor Monday afternoon before voting to shut businesses down.
“It’s a big call to make,” Sheats said. “Some people, it’s going to close them forever and cutting off their source of income. That is a huge decision (for the council).”
Maynard agreed, but urged that some type of action is needed.
“Hopefully the governor’s going to do something where we don’t have to, but if he doesn’t do anything, I guess I still want to,” Maynard said. “I’m concerned that he’s waited too long.”
Check back for updates.
DRAFT ORDINANCE
Below is a copy of the draft the council is considering.
EMERGENCY DECLARATION AND ORDINANCE
A DECLARATION OF A STATE OF EMERGENCY ARISING
BECAUSE OF COVID-19; AN ORDINANCE TAKING
IMMEDIATE EMERGENCY MEASURES
WHEREAS, the President of the United States declared a National Public Health Emergency on March 13, 2020; and
WHEREAS, the Governor of the State of Georgia declared a State Public Health Emergency on March 14, 2020 and urged “local officials to do what’s in the best interests of their communities to keep people safe and stop the spread of coronavirus” on March 19, 2020; and
WHEREAS, the World Health Organization has declared Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) a world health emergency and a pandemic; and
WHEREAS, the number of confirmed cases and deaths from COVID-19 is escalating rapidly, internationally, nationally, and locally; and
WHEREAS, based upon the experience of other local governments in Georgia, a growing number of other cases are likely to occur; and
WHEREAS, on March 16, 2020, the Center for Disease Control (CDC) and the President of the United States stated that any gathering of over 10 people should be discontinued or prohibited; and
WHEREAS, public health experts, including those at the CDC and the National Institutes of Health (NIH), have advised that individuals infected with COVID-19 are contagious even while experiencing minor or no symptoms and implored leaders to take immediate action to prevent further community spread of COVID-19; and
WHEREAS, preventing and slowing community spread of COVID-19 provides health systems additional time to obtain personal protective equipment necessary to protect health care workers and medical equipment necessary to treat COVID-19, and is therefore vital to the health of the nation;
WHEREAS, in the judgment of the City Council of the City of Winder, there exist emergency circumstances located within its jurisdiction requiring extraordinary and immediate response for the protection of the health, safety, and welfare of the citizens of the community, the state, and the nation; and
WHEREAS, it is essential for the governing authority of the City to act immediately in order to minimize the spread of COVID-19 and to prevent or minimize sickness, injury, or death, to people and damage to property resulting from this public health crisis; and
WHEREAS, O.C.G.A. § 38-3-28 provides the political subdivisions of this state with the authority to make, amend, and rescind such orders, rules, and regulations as may be necessary for emergency management purposes to supplement rules and regulations promulgated by the Governor during a State of Emergency; and
WHEREAS, the United States Supreme Court has previously held that “[u]pon the principle of self-defense, of paramount necessity, a community has the right to protect itself against an epidemic of disease which threatens the safety of its members.”; and
WHEREAS, the Charter of the City of Winder provides the governing authority of the city with the authority to take actions deemed necessary to deal with such an emergency for the protection of the safety, health, and well-being of the citizens of the city; and
NOW, THEREFORE, IT IS HEREBY DECLARED that a local state of emergency exists within the City and shall continue until the conditions requiring this declaration are abated.
THEREFORE, IT IS ORDERED AND ORDAINED BY THE AUTHORITY OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF WINDER, GEORGIA AS FOLLOWS:
Section 1. Findings of Fact
For purposes of describing the circumstances which warrant the adoption of an emergency ordinance, the governing authority of the City hereby adopt and make the findings included in the “WHEREAS” clauses as findings of fact.
Section 2. Declaration of Public Health State of Emergency
The City Council hereby declares a public health state of emergency within the City of Winder because of the proliferation of COVID-19 in the United States and the State of Georgia, which will remain in force and effect until 11:59 p.m. on April 17, 2020 days from the date hereof.
Section 3. Public Gatherings on City Property
For the duration of the declared emergency, there shall be no public gatherings on any property owned or controlled by the City. To avoid confusion, the following definitions shall apply under this Section: a “public gathering” shall mean the organized gathering or assembly of ten (10) or more persons at a specific location; “property owned or controlled by the City” shall include any park, public square, public space, playground, recreational area, or similar place of public gathering, but nothing herein shall prohibit individuals or families from using sidewalks or designated pedestrian areas of parks for walking or other exercise if they are not participating in an organized gathering. The City Council and all other boards, commissions or agencies of the City, shall have authority to conduct meetings and take votes by teleconference in accordance with O.C.G.A. Section 50-14-1(g).
Section 4. Utility Services
For the duration of the declared emergency, the City will not disconnect any public utility service provided by the City on account of non-payment. After the conclusion of the declared emergency, persons will have a period of thirty (30) days to make such payments before service may be disconnected.
Section 5. Classification of City Services
For the duration of the declared emergency, the Mayor shall be vested with the following discretion and authority, to wit:
(a) To categorize City services as either “required” or “discretionary,” and to periodically review and modify such categories.
(b) To assign specific employees to required or discretionary services, and to periodically review and modify such assignments.
(c) To use his or her discretion to permit employees to telework.
(c) To temporarily suspend the provision of discretionary services and to direct employees who provide discretionary services not to report to work until such time as the service suspension is lifted or until such time as the Mayor redirects the employee to other services.
(d) To contract for and expend non-budgeted sums and services, as may in his or her discretion be required to meet the demands upon government and services of the City for the duration of the declared emergency, including therein authority to spend such sums from the reserves of the City. Any such non-budgeted expenditures shall be reported to the governing authority of the City.
Section 6. Tolling of Deadlines
Any deadlines for the purchasing or obtaining of occupation tax certificates, permits or similar civil approvals mandated by the City Code shall be tolled for the duration of the emergency as established herein, and for 15 days thereafter.
Section 7. Eating Establishments
Restaurants and other eating and dining establishments where food is served must cease offering dine-in services but may continue preparing and offering food to customers via delivery, drive-through or take-out services. Patrons, employees and contractors of the establishments must maintain at least six (6) feet of personal distance between themselves as much as possible given the physical constraints of the premises. If a restaurant is licensed to sell beer and wine for on-premises consumption, such restaurant, during the effective dates of this ordinance only, shall be authorized to sell unopened bottles or cans of beer or wine for take-out consumption off-premises;
Section 8. Closure of Certain Businesses
Gyms, fitness centers, pools, social clubs, amusement facilities, bowling alleys, pool halls, theaters, massage parlors, nail salons, and any other similar facility, any facility used for an activity that involves prolonged physical proximity of individuals, and any facility used for entertainment, social, grooming, or general health and wellbeing purposes, must close and remain closed for the duration of this emergency.
Section 9. Personal Distance
Establishments such as grocery stores, pharmacies, and other businesses which remain open during the emergency must post signage on entrance doors informing consumers to maintain at least six (6) feet of personal distance between themselves and others as much as possible given the physical constraints of the premises.
Section 10. Gatherings
All public and private gatherings of more than ten (10) people occurring outside of a household or living unit are prohibited. Nothing in this ordinance, however, prohibits the gathering of individuals for the purposes of carrying on business certified as “essential” by the Georgia Emergency Management Agency pursuant to O.C.G.A. § 38-3-58 or designated by the Governor as “critical infrastructure” or the provision of medical or health services.
Section 11. Emergency Interim Successor to Manager/Administrator
The City Council desires to make certain that the chain of authority within city management is clear. If the Mayor is unable to perform his duties, the Mayor Pro Tem shall assume the duties of the Mayor. If the Mayor and Mayor Pro Tem are unable to perform the duties, the Public Works Director shall assume the duties of the Mayor.
Section 12. Curfew
A curfew is imposed from 9:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. effective immediately. Residents, unless “exempt individuals” as defined herein, shall remain in their homes or on their property during the curfew period. Exempt individuals include those individuals engaged in the provision of designated, essential services, such as (1) fire; (2) law enforcement; (3) medical and hospital services, including veterinary services; (4) military services; (5) utility emergency repairs; (6) persons seeking emergency medical services or hospital services; (7) individuals traveling to and from their jobs with appropriate identification and persons traveling to medical facilities; (8) individuals engaged in the delivery of food, medicine, medical supplies, fuel including, but not limited to, the re-stocking of grocery stores, pharmacies, and convenience stores; (9) news media employees; (10) designated employees or agents of businesses designated by the Georgia Emergency Management Agency as “essential” pursuant to O.C.G.A. § 38-3-58; (11) persons providing necessary care of companion animals in the custody and care of an animal shelter, boarding facility, or kennel and persons walking personal animals; and (12) critical infrastructure businesses and employees as designated by the Governor or identified by U.S. Department of Homeland Security Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency.
Section 13. Procurement
The City Council suspends the bid and competitive portions of the City’s Procurement Policy and authorizes the Mayor to utilize the emergency procurement provisions of City Code Section 7-1(b) and to utilize the single-source policy and to require departments to provide a written justification for the procurement during the effective dates of this Resolution and/or utilize any emergency procurement provisions contained. City officials shall continue to seek the best prices during the state of emergency.
Section 14.
All ordinances or parts of ordinances in conflict with the provisions of this Declaration are hereby suspended during the effective dates of this Declaration (or any extension thereof) and the terms and provisions of this Declaration shall prevail.
This Ordinance after adoption by the City Council and upon approval by the Mayor shall become effective immediately.
ORDAINED AND RESOLVED, this ______ day of March, 2020.
