A story about a lawsuit, involving former employee Carole Amos, the City of Statham and several individuals in the Sept. 25 edition of the Barrow News-Journal includes two errors.
The lawsuit says city employee John Looney “showed a video expressing her (Amos’) love for him on his personal cell phone.” The next paragraph says “defendant (public works director Sam Powell) asked for permission to copy that video and only that video onto a city computer and Mr. Looney consented to defendant Powell to copying that one video.
The story says Looney “showed the video of her (Amos) partially nude.”
The lawsuit also says Looney “took a week off of work.” The story says Amos took the week off.
The News-Journal regrets the errors.
