Statham City Council candidate Tim Terilli said he wants to maintain the police department as part of the city. All candidates — for mayor and city council — were asked their views of the police department at an Oct. 14 forum, hosted by the Barrow County Chamber of Commerce. The News–Journal reported that Terilli said he would vote to turn the policing function over to the sheriff's department.
The News-Journal regrets the error.
