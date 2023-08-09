Qualifying for this year’s municipal elections begins Aug. 21.
The following is an overview of the mayoral and city council seats up for grabs in this year’s Nov. 7 municipal election, along with qualifying fees, key dates and polling locations.
AUBURN
Mayor (to succeed Linda M. Blechinger)
Council member (to succeed Peggy J. Langley)
Council member (to succeed Jamie L. Bradley)
Candidates must pay to the City a qualifying fee of $540 to run for mayor’s seat and a qualifying fee of $144 to run for a council member’s seat.
The qualifying period will be Monday, Aug. 21, – Thursday, Aug. 24, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Friday, Aug. 25, from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Auburn City Hall located at 1369 Fourth Ave., Auburn.
The Municipal General Election will be held at the Hmong New Hope Alliance Church, 1622 Union Grove Church Rd., Auburn on Nov. 7.
BETHLEHEM
Mayor (to succeed Sandy McNab)
Council member Post 2 (to succeed Doug Koestel)
Council member Post 4 (to succeed Scott Morgan)
Candidates must pay to the a qualifying fee of $45 to run for mayor’s seat and a qualifying fee of $22.50 to run for a council seat.
Qualifying will begin Monday, Aug. 21 — Thursday, Aug. 24 from 12 to 6 p.m. at the Town of Bethlehem Town Hall located at 750 Manger Ave. in Bethlehem.
The Municipal General Election will be held on Nov. 7, at The Bethlehem First United Methodist Church located at 709 Christmas Ave. in Bethlehem. The polling location will be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.
CARL
Council member, (to succeed Rebecca Knight)
Council member, (to succeed Billy Nix)
Candidates must pay to the town a qualifying fee of $72 to run for a council member’s seat.
Qualifying will begin Tuesday, Aug.22, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 23, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Thursday, Aug. 24, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The Municipal General Election will be held on Nov. 7 at Carl City Hall located at 1690 Carl Bethlehem Rd., Auburn. The polling location will be open from 7:00 a.m. until 7 p.m.
STATHAM
Mayor (to succeed Joe Piper)
Council member (to succeed Gary Venable)
Council member (to succeed Hattie Thrasher)
Candidates must pay to the city a qualifying fee of $360 to run for mayor’s seat and a qualifying fee of $180 to run for a council member’s seat.
The qualifying period will be: Monday, Aug. 21– Thursday, Aug. 24, from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Friday, Aug. 25, from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.at the Statham City Hall located at 327 Jefferson Street in Statham.
The Municipal General Election will be held on November 7, 2023 at Fire Station 1 (Statham) located at 1625 Bethlehem Rd. in Statham.
WINDER
Mayor (to ducceed David Maynard)
Council member, Ward 2 (to succeed Kobi Kilgore)
Council member, Ward 4 (to succeed Travis Singley)
Council member, At Large (to succeed Shannon Hammond)
Candidates must pay to the city a qualifying fee of $630 to run for mayor’s seat and a qualifying fee of $180 to run for a council member’s seat.
The qualifying period will be: Monday, Aug. 21– Thursday, Aug. 24, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Friday, Aug. 25, from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Barrow County Elections Office located at 233 E. Broad Street in Winder.
The Municipal General Election will be held on Nov. 7, at The Winder Community Center located at 113 E. Athens St., Winder.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.