Barrow County and the Town of Braselton are set to establish a joint economic development authority together in a move aimed at coordinating growth in and attracting developments to the Barrow portion of the town near Interstate 85.
The Braselton Town Council approved a resolution to create the authority at its Monday, March 8 meeting, and the county board of commissioners followed suit at its voting session Tuesday, March 9. The authority will consist of a seven-member board with four county appointments and three town appointments.
The initial county appointments include four-year terms for BOC chairman Pat Graham and interim county manager Kevin Little (or any successors to the chairmanship and county manager position) and two-year terms for Auburn city administrator Alex Mitchem and Holt Persinger, owner of Ridgeline Land Planning in Winder and a Winder resident who ran unsuccessfully for a city council seat in 2019.
Persinger was the applicant last fall on a proposed large development about a mile south of the intersection of highways 211 and 124 in the Braselton-Hoschton area of the county that would have allowed for the construction of 280 apartment units, 158 townhomes and 8.5 acres of commercial space. The BOC rejected the rezoning request for the property on Lec Stone Road, citing concerns raised by residents over the impact the development would have on traffic in the area, stormwater issues and property values for nearby neighborhoods.
The three Braselton appointments will include the mayor or mayor’s designee and the town manager for four-year terms, as well as a resident of or business owner in the town for a two-year term.
Officials are eyeing the authority as a funding vehicle for attracting development to the area, and the authority would not replace, but would complement, the similar groups the county already has in place, Graham said.
Braselton town manager Jennifer Scott said the county had reached out to the town about creating a joint development authority.
“That way we have a say in economic development that occurs in Braselton in Barrow County and can actually do joint projects together," Scott said. She added there are a number of things that a development authority can do, including significant tourism projects or park projects.
“Barrow County feels like Braselton is their gateway,” Scott said. “We are the only exit that they have off I-85. They see it as a place where they really want to set a standard.”
Scott explained the funding process for development authorities, noting that joint development authorities are typically funded from a percentage development bonds issued for specific projects.
“If there was someone who wanted to build some kind of development in Barrow County and wanted to get some kind of incentive through the joint development authority, typically the way that’s done is through the issuance of development bonds," she said. "The joint development authority gets a percentage of those bonds as payment for the work in issuing them. Then, they use that money to fund their projects.”
Scott also noted that the town wouldn't be giving up control over zoning.
“They don’t decide zoning,” said Scott. “…This is to incentivize a company coming to a property that’s already properly zoned.”
She added that no specific development is currently being targeted.
OTHER BOC BUSINESS
In other business Tuesday, county commissioners:
•approved issuing a request for qualifications (RFQ) for on-demand professional planning services, where an outside firm would assist the county’s planning department with handling requests with proposed “developments of significant impacts.” Those would include residential developments or subdivisions with at least 50 proposed lots/homes, commercial or industrial projects with at least 50,000 square feet of space and all proposed master-planned mixed-use developments. County officials are eyeing additional review of significant proposed projects that may not meet the state’s “developments of regional impact” (DRI) thresholds and hope to help relieve some of the strain on planning department staffers at a time of high growth and development interest in the county while also aiming to ensure fairness to all applicants requesting rezonings, conditional-use allowances and changes to the future land-use map. The company doing the independent review would present its findings to the county planning staff, and the staff would still make presentations and recommendations to the county planning commission and BOC. The external review would not lengthen the current process that applicants go through. The resolution passed by the board also gives the county manager flexibility to send out for review projects that don’t meet the “developments of significant impacts” thresholds. The board also approved Tuesday an RFQ for professional services to help prepare zoning regulations for the county’s Light Industrial District (M-1).
•tabled a request to rezone 5.9 acres at 683 Carl-Bethlehem Rd., Winder, in order to build a convenience store so county staff can have more time to work with the applicants on issues with the traffic configuration and intersection by the site.
•approved a request to rezone 26.3 acres at 1596 and 1612 Doc McLocklin Rd., Statham, which will allow for a 47-home subdivision to be built.
•approved the refinancing of a little less than $10.2 million in outstanding debt on Winder-Barrow Industrial Building Authority bonds that were originally issued to acquire the Park 53 land totaling 275.62 acres at highways 53 and 316. The county, which had been paying at a 3.75-percent interest rate, will now pay at 1.93 percent and is projected to save a little less than $900,000 through the refinancing. The bonds are scheduled to mature in 2031.
•approved the acceptance of an internship program through the Association of County Commissioners of Georgia that will allow the county to hire a website design intern and overhaul the county tax assessor’s website. Chief appraiser Guy Rogers said the goal is for the intern chosen to help his office develop a more customer- and user-friendly website.
•accepted a donation of 2.57 acres of land from Harrison Poultry for the rebuild and relocation of the county’s Fire Station No. 3 in Bethlehem.
•approved the purchase of cardiac monitors from Stryker Medical in the amount of $225,300. The monitors will replace ones the county previously approved the purchase of from another company in December that turned out to be defective.
•approved an upgrade to upgrade the county’s self-contained breathing apparatus units to bring them up to the latest standards. Barrow County Emergency Services Deputy Chief Heath Williams said the purchase price of the new equipment would be $20,350, which will come from the emergency services department’s capital improvement project funds.
•approved the acceptance of a Performance Partnership Grant from GEMA in the amount of $22,992.
•approved a low quote from Souder’s Asphalt in the amount of $50,791 to pave two new roads at Victor Lord Park off Firetower Road.
•extended the county’s landscaping contract with Tallent’s Landscape Maintenance, Inc. through June 2022.
•approved the reappointments of Glenn Whitley (District 3) and Larry Joe Wilburn (District 1) to the Barrow County Airport Authority board for two-year terms that will expire Jan. 31, 2023.
•approved the appointments of Angela Willingham and John Kohl to the Keep Barrow Beautiful board. Willingham’s term is for four years and will expire Dec. 31, 2024. Kohl’s is for two years and will expire Dec. 31, 2022.
•approved a resolution recognizing the City of Auburn for being named a 2021 Visionary City by Georgia Trend magazine and the Georgia Municipal Association.
•recognized the efforts of four people who were presented certificates by Barrow County Emergency Services officials for helping save a woman’s life last month at the Brad Akins YMCA after she went into cardiac arrest.
•met in closed session for a little more than an hour. No action resulted from the session.
—
Alex Buffington of The Braselton News and Mainstreet Newspapers contributed reporting on the Barrow-Braselton economic development authority.
