Barrow County officials have announced that most county facilities will be closed to the public for the next week, effective Tuesday, Jan. 5, amid significant increases in positive cases of coronavirus within the county and the surrounding area.
Officials said Monday, Jan. 4, in a new release that the decision to close the facilities to the public until at least 8 a.m. Jan. 13 was made “based upon recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control regarding the spread of (COVID-19) through social distancing and minimizing interaction.”
The closures do not apply to the judicial courthouse on Barrow Park Drive in Winder, which is operating under the provisions of a separate statewide judicial emergency declaration, or the county polling locations for Tuesday’s runoff elections.
Officials said adequate staffing levels would be maintained within all county departments to provide continuity of services to customers via phone or email, and residents are encouraged to use U.S. mail, online payment and transaction services on the county’s website or payment drop boxes — including for utility payments at 625 Hwy. 211 NE, Winder, or for tag/tax payments, which can be dropped off at the entrance to the tag office off of Porter Street in downtown Winder.
Appointments can also be scheduled with the tax commissioner’s and tax assessor’s offices.
The Georgia Department of Public Health on Monday afternoon confirmed 32 more cases around the county with a seven-day moving average of 70.1 new cases per day.
“The Barrow County COVID-19 Task Force will continue to monitor conditions within the community and provide updates via the county’s Facebook page and website,” officials said. “In order to contact a county office for service or questions, please go to www.barrowga.org and click on “Departments” for a selection menu and contact information.
“We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience associated with this closure, and encourage all of our residents to be safe and to follow CDC-recommended preventative measures to stop the spread of (COVID-19).”
BOC MEETING
Due to the closure of the historic courthouse in downtown Winder, the county board of commissioners meeting scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 12, will be held remotely via Zoom and will broadcast live on the county’s website homepage, www.barrowga.org.
The agenda for the meeting is scheduled to be posted to the county website by 5 p.m. Friday, Jan. 8. Those wishing to submit comments may email them to commission clerk Danielle Austin at daustin@barrowga.org by 5 p.m. Jan. 12, and they will be read during the meeting.
For more information, email daustin@barrowga.org or call 770-307-3005.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.