County commissioners Alex Ward and Deborah Lynn have made a friendly wager for the annual Battle of Barrow football game this Friday as a show of support for their respective teams. On one side is Ward, who represents the county’s 4th district, which includes Apalachee High School. On the other side is Lynn, who represents the county’s 6th district, which includes Winder-Barrow High School. Lynn also has a grandson that plays quarterback for Winder- Barrow. The commissioner whose team wins will get the honor of throwing a pie in the face of the other commissioner at the winning team’s next practice. A video of the pieing will be shared on social media. Both Ward and Lynn want to encourage everyone to come out and support their favorite team. Both commissioners recognize that great communities need great schools and the reciprocal importance of the community showing support for their schools. The Battle of Barrow football game will be played at Apalachee High School’s football stadium Friday, Aug. 18 at 7:30 p.m. Apalachee High School is located at 940 Haymon Morris Rd. in Winder.
