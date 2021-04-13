The Barrow County Board of Commissioners will hold its annual strategic planning retreat next week and has packed the agenda with several key items — including the future of ambulance transport in the county and project ideas for a potential November SPLOST referendum.
Commissioners and county department heads will gather for the daylong retreat Tuesday, April 20, starting at 8 a.m. at The Hostess House, 299 Cedar Creek Rd., Winder. The meeting is open to the public.
Items listed on the agenda include:
•an update on plans to transfer ambulance-transport service to Northeast Georgia Health System. County and hospital officials have spent the last several months discussing an arrangement where the health system would handle all hospital transports within the county with a target date of July 1. Barrow County Emergency Services employees would remain with the county and on response calls to emergencies, officials have said, adding that the department continues to struggle with paramedic shortages and recruiting issues.
•a discussion of the county’s plans and vision for future involvement in the Innovation Amphitheater. The county has struggled to generate revenues from various performances at the venue, which has spent the last year mostly empty due to the coronavirus pandemic.
•a discussion of planning and zoning issues.
•a discussion of a potential countywide reevaluation with chief appraiser Guy Rogers.
•a discussion of the upcoming Fiscal Year 2022 budget proposals.
•a discussion of placing a SPLOST renewal referendum on voters’ ballots in November, potential projects that could go on the list and the timing of a citizen SPLOST committee that would ultimately make project recommendations to the BOC. The current 1-cent SPLOST was approved by county voters in 2017, took effect in July 2018 and expires June 2023.
•a discussion of public works projects.
•a discussion of county property space needs.
•a discussion of how to utilize funds from the American Rescue Plan Act. The county is slated to receive more than $16 million from the coronavirus relief and stimulus legislation passed by Congress and signed by President Biden last month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.