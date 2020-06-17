The Barrow County Board of Commissioners will resume allowing public in-person attendance of its meetings starting next week and will begin holding monthly work sessions again in addition to the monthly voting sessions.
The board has two meetings scheduled for Tuesday, June 23 — a 5 p.m. work session and a 6 p.m. called meeting, during which the board is scheduled to have a final vote on the county’s proposed Fiscal Year 2021 budget.
The board, which switched its twice-monthly meeting format last year to one work session and one voting session, temporarily suspended work sessions in March amid the coronavirus pandemic and has been conducting its voting sessions via Zoom, allowing the public to view the meetings on the county’s website and Facebook page.
Tuesday’s meetings will take place in the BOC’s meeting chambers on the second floor of the Historic Barrow County Courthouse at 30 North Broad St., Winder. The meetings will be open to the public but social distancing guidelines will be enforced.
The meetings will also be available to the public on the county’s website at barrowga.org. Some commissioners will be attending the meeting personally while others will be participating via Zoom, according to a meeting notice.
Full agendas and packets for the meetings are scheduled to be posted to the county’s website by Friday, June 19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.