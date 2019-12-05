Barrow County Emergency Services is “facing a crisis” in its staffing levels, according to its chief, and the department has requested that the county board of commissioners approve a retention incentive payment for nearly three dozen of its employees.
But before the incentive is approved, county leaders want to make sure it does not violate a provision of the state Constitution.
Chief Alan Shuman told commissioners during a work session Tuesday, Nov. 26, that the department is currently 13 positions short in the field. Six of those spots will potentially be filled by the middle of December, provided current recruits complete their requirements for graduation, Shuman said.
Since January, 13 employees have left Barrow County Emergency Services, primarily for the private sector where they are working less days but receiving higher pay and more advancement opportunities, according to Shuman and Elizabeth Bailey, the county’s human resources director. Bailey said training to replace personnel, plus wages for recruits during training, costs the county more than $20,000 per employee.
The paramedic shortage is particularly critical, Shuman said. In a letter to Shuman dated Nov. 12, Deputy Chief Heath Williams wrote that BCES requires 18 paramedics to keep all six ambulances staffed fully, but the department currently only has 17 paramedics assigned to the med units. The loss of experience is also detrimental, Shuman said, adding that since January, the department’s average time of service has dropped from 10 to seven years.
Shuman has requested commissioners approve a one-time incentive payment of $2,000 to each employee who has at least 10 years of continuous service with the department. That would affect 35 employees across the fire rescue, emergency medical services and E-911 divisions, at a cost of $70,000 to the county. That money could easily be covered through salary savings from staffing vacancies in each division, Shuman said. The employees would actually receive about $1,500 after taxes, he said.
“This would show a small token of appreciation” to the employees for their service, Shuman said.
CONCERNS
But commissioners and Aaron Meyer of the county attorney’s office worried the county would run afoul of the “gratuities clause” in the Georgia Constitution if it doesn’t seek a commitment of a certain amount of continued service from the employees who are offered the incentive. The provision prohibits governmental entities from giving gifts, such as one-time bonuses, to individuals without taxpayers receiving benefits in return.
Bailey stressed the incentive was not a bonus, but board chairman Pat Graham said the agreement should have more teeth in it. She proposed a “clawback” where employees would pay back a prorated portion of the incentive if they left the department before a certain amount of time.
As the incentive was presented, the employees “could get this (payment) and then turn in their notice the next day,” Graham said.
“If there were some sort of contract, I would be more comfortable with it,” Meyer added.
The board will receive an updated proposal at its Dec. 10 voting session and may vote on it then.
Aside from the potential legal issue, the board expressed support for seeking to retain the employees.
“As we lose people through attrition, it creates a void and a vacuum,” commissioner Ben Hendrix said. “It detracts from the workforce and puts a burden on us. I would certainly embrace this type of program. Anything we can do to enhance and increase folks wanting to stay with Barrow County, I think we need to take a good, hard look at it.”
OTHER ITEMS
Other items that the commissioners discussed at their work session and are scheduled to vote on at their Dec. 10 voting session include:
•an update to a county ordinance limiting large truck access on certain roads. In November 2018, commissioners approved ordinance updates limiting the access of trucks with more than six wheels on certain roads in order to prevent heavy-weight trucks from damaging primarily residential roads. But Barrow County Sheriff’s Office officials recommended changing the limitation factor to “Gross Vehicle Weight Rating” instead of wheel count to allow for easier enforcement. The updates to the ordinance would make 36,000 pounds the limit for trucks on those roads. Exceptions would include trucks making deliveries on the listed roads and truckers who live on those roads. A public hearing will be held prior to the board’s vote.
•a resolution in support of an ordinance regulating the placement of wireless facilities — “small cells” — in public rights of way. The cities of Auburn and Winder passed similar measures this year. Commissioners will vote on an ordinance at a later date, but that will require a public hearing first.
•a contract with Southeast Corrections Probation Services to replace one with CSRA Probation Services that the board voted to terminate at the end of December.
•an agreement to provide new software for the probate and magistrate courts. The software will replace software that has been in place since 2007 and provide better technology for citizens and employees, Chief Magistrate Judge Caroline Power Evans said. For example, Evans said, she would be able to approve a warrant via Skype.
•a roof repair at the sheriff’s office on East Broad Street in the amount of $29,425. Bone Dry Roofing Company will do the repairs.
•the transfer of a 58-acre parcel at 951 Bankhead Hwy., Winder, from the county’s wastewater treatment service area to the City of Winder’s. The transfer will facilitate construction of the Stepan Company Research and Development facility, which will employ six research scientists, according to county documents.
•updates to intergovernmental agreements for the county to conduct city elections in Auburn, Bethlehem and Carl. The agreements would be in effect through 2028.
The board met after the work session in closed session to discuss pending and potential litigation and potential land acquisition. No action was taken.
