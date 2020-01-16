Barrow County is taking steps toward having a state court that will handle misdemeanor and traffic cases, a move designed to decrease the caseload burden on other courts.
During its Tuesday, Jan. 14 meeting, the county board of commissioners authorized county manager Mike Renshaw to proceed with a request for local legislation that would establish a part-time state court in the county. The legislation, which will be introduced in the Georgia General Assembly in the coming weeks, would also allow for future expansion to a full-time court at commissioners’ discretion.
Renshaw said he would be working with the executive director for the Council of State Court Judges, who would conduct a feasibility study for a state court in Barrow County. The study would examine current and future projected caseloads and determine what resources would need to be allocated to a full-time court.
During the board’s annual planning retreat in March 2019, Renshaw addressed what he described as challenges the District Attorney’s Office was facing with processing traffic and misdemeanor cases, which was also leading to increases to the inmate count at the detention center because inmates were awaiting trial. Renshaw said many of the misdemeanor cases go untried as prosecutors focus on more serious felony cases.
A part-time state court would draw all of the Barrow County Superior Court’s misdemeanor cases and a portion of its civil case workload and would allow the District Attorney’s Office to process felony cases more expeditiously, Renshaw said. All traffic cases currently heard in Barrow County Probate Court would also go through the state court.
All state court judges would have to meet statutory requirements, including having practiced law for a minimum of seven years, Renshaw said.
Renshaw said counties of similar population size — he cited Jackson and Bulloch counties as examples — have had success with state courts. Jackson County’s state court has been in place for over 20 years, he said.
Chairman Pat Graham said Superior Court Judge Currie Mingledorff had spoken favorably of having a state court, saying it would improve the overall efficiency of the county’s court system. Graham and commissioner Rolando Alvarez, a former county school board member, also said the state court would help the school system with truancy cases by processing them more quickly.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business Tuesday, commissioners:
•approved a request to rezone 13.09 acres on Clacktown Road for 13 single-family residential lots. The request drew opposition during a public comment period from a Clacktown Road resident who expressed concerns about the density and what he views as the county’s over-reliance on residential property tax in its tax digest. He was joined by several of his neighbors in opposition. Graham and commissioner Bill Brown said the R-1 Residential zoning was appropriate according to the designation of the property on the county’s future land-use map.
•approved a bid award and construction agreement with J.G. Leone Enterprises, Inc. for the Park 53 Phase 2 road extension project in the amount of $687,300. The low bid was $741,911 by J.G. Leone and was negotiated down. Phase 2 will include extending the existing entrance boulevard into Park 53 South.
•agreed to pay $103,000 in water line “betterment” costs associated with intersection improvements at State Route 316 and State Route 53.
•approved a $64,125 contract with MHB Paving for milling and hauling associated with the Bill Rutledge Road patching project.
•approved the purchase of an updated card access system at the judicial courthouse and detention center in the amount of $108,046 from Cornerstone Detention Products. The bulk of that money ($96,000) will come from 2008 SPLOST funds, and the remainder will come from the sheriff’s office’s detention fines and fees account. Sheriff Jud Smith said a safety analysis of the complex had shown the current system, purchased in 2009, to be inadequate and “worn out.”
•approved the purchase of a replacement vehicle for the sheriff’s office for $26,691, with another $11,310 to go toward outfitting the vehicle.
•approved the purchase of a forestry mulcher from Ag-Pro Athens in the amount of $28,699.
•approved the purchase of two trucks for the water department for a combined price of $53,938.
•elected commissioner Joe Goodman chairman pro tempore. Commissioner Ben Hendrix had held that post the last several years.
•appointed Barry Norton to the Barrow County Planning Commission (District 1) for a term that will expire Dec. 31, 2020. Norton will fill the remainder of the term of Beth Barton, who resigned from the commission effective Jan. 1.
•set the qualifying fees for the 2020 election. Those include $2,347.42 for sheriff; $2,034 for chief magistrate, clerk of Superior Court, Probate Court judge and tax commissioner; $750 for BOC chairman; $180 for BOC districts 1-3; $46 for board of education districts 2, 5, 6 and 8 (at large); and $35 for coroner.
•met in closed session to discuss pending and potential litigation. No action was taken.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.