Barrow County officials said last week that an uptick in resident complaints about speeding drivers has them considering a process that could pave the way for speed humps to be installed on locally-owned roads and streets — if enough residents want and are willing to pay for them.
During its Oct. 26 work session, the county board of commissioners directed staff to prepare a draft ordinance that would establish a citizen-led petition and public hearing process for speed humps to be installed primarily on county-owned internal streets within residential subdivisions, wherever the posted speed limit is 25 miles per hour or below.
The board last considered, but failed to approve, a speed hump ordinance in 2006, but a substantial growth in population over the past decade has prompted more citizen calls and emails complaining about drivers speeding and now has the county considering a method for speed hump installations, said county transportation manager Jessica Jackson.
“We’re looking at that possibility,” Jackson told the board, while also presenting commissioners with examples of speed hump ordinances in Braselton, Loganville and Walton County. “The jurisdictions in our area are a mixed bag. Some allow them, some have an official policy, and some don’t allow them. We don’t have an official policy, but (it’s generally understood) that we don’t allow them on our roads.”
Speeding drivers have been the subject of a number of citizen complaints at local government meetings around the county in recent years and have led to officials taking action. Two examples: In Statham, new speed humps were recently installed along Railroad Street in the heart of the downtown area, while a few streets within the City of Winder also have them.
County commissioner Ben Hendrix, who lives within the Winder city limits, said he has also seen a dramatic increase in speeding traffic in his neighborhood corresponding with a growth in population.
“I’m not opposed to looking at it and making some recommendations,” Hendrix said.
Jackson noted that municipalities would generally have more flexibility with speed hump installations, but that most county-owned roads are larger, longer and have higher speed limits than what are recommended for speed humps. She said any speed humps installed on county roads would primarily be within subdivisions.
Jackson and commissioner Bill Brown noted there are both pros and cons with speed humps.
“You’ve got to take them up whenever you redo streets,” Brown said.
“Historically, (the Georgia Department of Transportation) doesn’t want to put money into roads with speed humps,” Jackson added. “We will have emergency services comments on the maneuverability of them. The transportation and public works staff dealing with them may feel differently than the constituents asking for them, so it’s going to depend on perspective.”
Based on the board’s conversations last week, any potential ordinance brought before the board would require a vast majority of property owners adjoining the street/road in question — at least 70-75%, Jackson said — to sign a petition in support of the installation and a public hearing to be conducted before the board, followed by a final vote on approval.
The speed humps would also likely be “revenue-neutral” — meaning the adjoining property owners would have to pay for a required formalized, comprehensive traffic study justifying the need for the speed humps, determining their location and distance between each other on the street and examining whether speed humps would be the most appropriate traffic-calming device, Jackson said. Property owners would also be on the hook for the cost of installation and upkeep of the speed humps and the associated signage. Jackson suggested those costs could be paid through the creation of a special tax district.
“I get the calls and emails, too,” BOC chairman Pat Graham said in her support of a new ordinance that would establish an official process for speed hump installations. “This is a way for it to be entirely citizen-driven (and where) we put something in place that’s entirely revenue-neutral. You want a speed hump in your subdivision, you’re going to pay for the study. You’re going to pay for the installation. You’re going to pay for the maintenance. You’re going to pay for the pavement markings. You’re going to pay for the signage.
“If people think there’s a speeding problem, our ordinance should allow staff to go out and determine if there’s a speeding problem (and whether speed humps are appropriate). I think in many cases residents will often find that, as many of them that want them, there are also just as many that don’t.”
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business at the Oct. 26 meeting, commissioners:
•heard a recommendation to adopt a service-level agreement between the county and Northeast Georgia Physicians Group/Northeast Georgia Health System that is part of the overarching agreement between the parties for the hospital system to assume full operations of ambulance transport services within the county. The service-level agreement is expected to be approved by the BOC at its Tuesday, Nov. 9 meeting as part of the board’s consent agenda. Barrow County Emergency Services deputy chief Heath Williams said that, as of Nov. 1, the hospital system will have taken over four of the six ambulances covered under the overarching agreement and expects to be in full operation of the services by the end of December.
•heard a recommendation from county human resources director Elizabeth Bailey and the county’s benefits broker to switch from Trustmark and Aetna to Cigna as its employee health/dental insurance provider, a move they said would save the county money in the coming years with no benefit reduction. That item will also be placed on the board’s consent agenda next week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.