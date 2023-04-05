The Barrow County Board of Commissioners filed a land use objection under the Georgia annexation statute in response to an annexation request filed with the City of Winder for a 144.67-acre property owned by J. Daniel Blitch Family Partnership, LLC., located on Rockwell Church Road and Highway 53.
The proposed project, known as Maple Ridge, was originally approved by the county in Nov. 2008, when applicant DR Horton requested to rezone the property to high-density residential (R-3), which remains the property’s current zoning district.
On Nov. 9, 2021, the project was updated with revised conditions, limiting the property to 305 lots. The conditions also required a traffic study, a minimum home size of 2,000 square feet (sq. ft.), as well as various landscaping and architectural requirements.
Meanwhile, less than 10 days after the property’s update was approved by the county, the City of Winder passed an ordinance that requires property owners abutting the city to annex in order to use its water system.
The amendment provides that the mayor and council can waive the annexation requirement, which the Blitch family attempted to take advantage of due to significant sums of money spent by the Blitch family and DR Horton on the project since it was approved over a decade ago. However, the request for relief from the ordinance was denied by the Winder City Council during its meeting on Nov. 8, 2022.
The Blitch family and DR Horton have since resubmitted an application to annex and rezone with the City of Winder. However, the latest proposal differs from what the county approved in 2021.
The latest version proposes 399 lots, which is 95 more than the county allowed in its 2021 conditions. It also adds a third entrance on Rockwell Church Road with no access to Hwy. 53. Since he county approved the project with only two entrances, including one on Hwy. 53, the county asserts in its objetion that this change will increase traffic on Rockwell Church Road by 1,900 trips per day.
County transportation manager Jessica Jackson suggested a full traffic study be completed to consider the entirety of the development and its impact on nearby intersections.
Other issues the county points out from the latest proposal include an increase in density and infrastructure burdens at related intersections, including County Line Elementary School, Miles Patrick Road and Maddox Road. The project would also impact the county’s fire fund budget and service delivery, according to county staff.
According to county ublic works director Chris Yancey, Rockwell Church Road is in the county’s sewer area, which could affect the county’s return on investment.
The proposal appeared on Winder City Council’s March 30 meeting agenda for informational purposes only. As such, it didn’t receive a recommendation from staff nor a vote from the council.
OTHER BUSINESS
Also during its meeting March 28, the BOC approved the following items:
• A $41,250 grant from the Judicial Council of Georgia American Rescue Plan Act Funding (ARPA)
• The purchase of a 2022 Ford F150 XL and associated equipment
• Contract addendum between Barrow County and Verizon Connect Fleet USA, LLC.
• Resolutions to reserve a portion of the county’s sanitary sewer treatment capacity in the Tanner’s Bridge and Barber Creek Wastewater Facilities.
