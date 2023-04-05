Maple Ridge - conceptual rendering

Conceptual rendering by applicant DR Horton of Maple Ridge as proposed to the City of Winder.

 Credit: DR Horton

The Barrow County Board of Commissioners filed a land use objection under the Georgia annexation statute in response to an annexation request filed with the City of Winder for a 144.67-acre property owned by J. Daniel Blitch Family Partnership, LLC., located on Rockwell Church Road and Highway 53.

The proposed project, known as Maple Ridge, was originally approved by the county in Nov. 2008, when applicant DR Horton requested to rezone the property to high-density residential (R-3), which remains the property’s current zoning district.

