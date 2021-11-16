A request to annex a piece of property into the City of Winder and rezone it for a residential subdivision of 28 single-family homes to be built has been put on hold after the city council voted last week to table the request. Meanwhile, the county board of commissioners voted on the same night to notify the city of their concerns, contending that the city did not follow the proper state procedure for notifying the county about the request.
Applicant JP Squared, LLC, is seeking to annex and rezone 15.1 acres at 240 East Wright St. from the county’s AG agricultural zone to the city’s R-1B high-density single-family residential zone to build the subdivision near existing low- and medium-density subdivisions. An existing 1,700-square-foot ranch home would remain on a 1.48-acre portion of the property, according to the developer's plans.
After holding a public hearing on the case during its Nov. 4 work session, the city council voted 5-1 Tuesday, Nov. 9, to table it until December at the request of both the applicant and city attorney John Stell. A little while later that evening, during the county BOC’s meeting, commissioners voted unanimously to send a letter to the city — not formally objecting to the proposed annexation, but raising the point that the city had not notified the county of the request in a timely manner and requesting that the applicant withdraw the current application and submit a new one.
The letter, sent to the city Nov. 10 and signed by board chairman Pat Graham, referenced a section of the state code that requires municipalities where there is an annexation request to notify counties of the request within five business days.
According to county documents, after the East Wright Street property annexation request was filed with the city in mid-September, under the statute, the city would have had to notify the county of the request by Sept. 23 in order to be in compliance. However, notice wasn’t given until Oct. 6, county officials said. They also noted a previous occurrence late last year, when the city apparently waited over a month to formally notify the county of the request to annex a swath of land south of Atlanta Highway near Pine Hills Golf Course owned by descendants of the late U.S. Sen. Richard Russell for a large residential subdivision and some commercial uses. The council, in January of this year, approved that request in a split vote.
Under state law, once a municipality notifies a county of an annexation request, the county has 30 days to file a formal objection, whether it be a land-use dispute that would be settled through arbitration or a procedural one.
Graham said during the Nov. 9 BOC meeting that while it would be difficult to justify that the smaller scale of the proposed development on East Wright Street would place an increased burden on the county, the county should hold the city to the law and ask the applicants to essentially start over.
“I don’t understand why this is a repeat problem,” Graham said.
The lack of proper notification is “not giving the county its due opportunity to review and comment,” county attorney Angie Davis added. “It’s an issue that is interfering with our opportunity to fairly review these annexations to ensure that we’re protecting our county citizens.”
Asking the applicant to file a new application over would not stop the annexation process itself, but would help hold the city to the statute, Davis said.
“I don’t know if that’s an issue you want to litigate,” Davis told commissioners, “but at some point, we may feel like we’re forced to. If it was a critical land issue with a huge development that we would have a legitimate need to object to, (the city is) demonstrating that they’re proceeding with their process without hearing our position at all. And that is problematic.”
Graham’s letter to the city states, “The county would prefer to work with the city to ensure a mutually agreeable result but is compelled to reserve its right to file a legal challenge to the deficiencies in the notice should that become necessary.”
Jeff DeLoach, an attorney representing the applicant, declined to comment on whether a new application would be submitted. He said Tuesday, Nov. 16, that his client was conferring with the property owner and would make a decision about its next step “in the near future, but has not done so at this time.”
Despite the code language, Winder mayor David Maynard said the city “does not agree that past annexation notices have been legally deficient.”
“However,” he added, “the city is committed to providing future notices promptly to the county.”
City councilman Jimmy Terrell, the lone council member to vote against the tabling of the request, said he agreed with the county’s position. Terrell raised the timing of the notice to Stell during the Nov. 4 council work session, and Stell suggested the item could be tabled until December.
“I think we jumped the gun putting it on the agenda,” Terrell said.
