Barrow County leaders agreed Tuesday, April 20, that they would like to place another SPLOST renewal referendum before voters this November in hopes of addressing a wide-ranging swath of capital-improvement needs around the county. That direction comes as collections on the current 1-cent sales tax are rapidly outpacing projections, creating the possibility that the county could go several months without collections.
County manager Kevin Little and chief financial officer Rose Kisaalita told the board of commissioners during its annual planning retreat Tuesday that, at the current rate of collections for SPLOST 2018 — which took effect July 1, 2018, after being approved by voters the previous fall — the county will reach the $56.6 million threshold that was established by September 2022. The extension of the SPLOST came with the stipulation that collections would stop at the end of June 2023, or if the money threshold was reached before then.
Even if voters approved the renewal this November, SPLOST 2023 would not take effect until July 1 of that year, meaning the county and its municipalities could go up to nine months without collecting the extra penny in sales-tax revenues. Some commissioners suggested Tuesday that the amount should have been capped higher, as sales-tax collections have remained strong, even amid the coronavirus pandemic, with additional people and businesses locating in the county.
November’s general election, when municipal elections are set to be held, is the next opportunity for a SPLOST referendum to appear on the ballot, and if it were to fail, it could not be brought back before voters until November 2022, BOC chairman Pat Graham said. Rather than risk losing several more months, commissioners agreed they’d like to see a referendum on the ballot this year.
But to do so, they’ll need to move quickly over the next several weeks in identifying county projects and engaging the municipalities on their lists of projects that would be compiled into the referendum that residents would ultimately vote on.
Little said the board would need to approve sending the referendum question to the county’s elections office by late August at the latest in order to get it on the ballot, and Graham noted the county would be required to hold a joint meeting with the municipalities at least 30 days prior to then to discuss their projects.
For county projects, officials are leaning toward again forming a citizen SPLOST committee to hear proposals from department heads, vet the projects and boil them down to a list that they would take to the BOC. A core group of citizens on the previous SPLOST committee in 2017 lobbied intensely for the expansion of Victor Lord Park, a project that was at the forefront of the renewal approved by more than 70 percent of voters that November. The expansion was completed last year.
Potential expansion of the judicial facility on Barrow Park Drive, a wide range of road and infrastructure projects and an additional fire station in the county were among the ideas commissioners broadly discussed at Tuesday’s retreat.
Each municipality would have their own method of developing a project list.
If a renewal were approved, shares of the collections for the county and each municipality would be based on population totals from the latest-available U.S. Census Bureau data, but the county and cities would have more flexibility to take money off the top to retire debts if an intergovernmental agreement were reached.
The county had used collections off the top from the SPLOST pot in previous cycles to retire debt, but municipal representatives, particularly from Winder, objected to that practice and an IGA during the SPLOST 2017 referendum discussions.
Little said he will bring more information to the board about potential projects in the coming weeks.
