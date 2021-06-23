Barrow County manager Kevin Little said Monday, June 21, that he is targeting the week of July 19-23 as the week county and municipal leaders will meet to hash out the details of a 1-cent special-purpose local-option sales tax referendum set to go before voters countywide this November.
County leaders have been pushing a voter referendum to extend the current five-year SPLOST, which was initially set to run through June 2023 but has been projected to reach the $56.6 million collection threshold by late 2022. With an intergovernmental agreement between the counties and cities, which the City of Winder rejected in 2017, the new wave of SPLOST, if approved, would be in effect for up to six years.
Little said Monday — during the latest meeting of the citizen committee tasked with recommending county projects and project categories and SPLOST funding amounts for the referendum to the county board of commissioners — that county officials have revised their projections and are now estimating that a new six-year SPLOST would generate $120.8 million over six years, or roughly $1.7 million per month.
County chief financial officer Rose Kisaalita said that officials also received guidance recently from the ACCG that — even though the current SPLOST is projected to hit its collections mark several months before the June 30, 2023, expiration — because the referendum that passed in 2017 didn’t include a “Level I” project, the county won’t have to wait until July 1, 2023, and can continue collecting without any layover if the extension has been approved by voters.
Once the meeting between the county and cities is held, the board of commissioners will likely vote Aug. 10 to call for the referendum in order to meet the Aug. 11 deadline to send the referendum language to the county elections office for inclusion on the Nov. 2 ballot. All of the various city and town councils will also need to meet on or before Aug. 10 to approve their project or project category lists. The ballot language is likely to include broad categories in most cases — because if governments list a specific project with an attached dollar amount, they are bound to use that money for that project.
The county’s citizen SPLOST committee plans to hold one more meeting at 6 p.m. July 12 at the historic county courthouse in downtown Winder to finalize its categories ahead of the meeting between county and municipal leaders.
The new SPLOST, if approved, would be headlined by a proposed expansion of the Barrow County Detention Center and judicial complex on Barrow Park Drive with an estimated price tag of $38.6 million. The money for the expansion would come off the top of the county’s negotiated share of proceeds and the cities would receive some of their collections right away if the governments reach an intergovernmental agreement. Without an agreement in place, the cities would likely have to wait around two years before receiving any money.
Aside from the jail and courthouse expansion money, the county and cities will split the pot of collections through negotiated percentages likely to hinge heavily on population share. Without an agreement, it will be strictly based on population share according to the latest-available figures from the U.S. Census Bureau.
According to the latest estimates presented by Little, the county would likely seek to use $15 million of its proceeds over the six-year period for road projects and another $15 million for equipment and vehicle purchases and technology and software upgrades across the public-safety departments and other sectors of the county government. An additional $5 million has been penciled in for fire safety equipment and facilities, with an emphasis on an additional fire station or stations.
The SPLOST committee has also signaled that parks and recreation will be used as heavy selling point to the public for the extension. Currently, there is $5 million in county proceeds proposed to go toward parks, but committee members have suggested that number should be increased over a six-year period.
The county’s focus likely will be on finishing out the master plan of the Victor Lord Park expansion, the big-ticket item of the 2017 referendum. The county has spent north of $10 million building three new athletic fields, a tennis complex and a dog park at Victor Lord Park, but additional elements of the master plan, including a splash pad, have yet to be built.
Beyond that, committee members agreed that other areas of the county outside of Winder are in need of more recreational activities — particularly in Bethlehem and south of State Route 316, where there continues to be a steady population growth.
Little said the county currently has very little property available for parks south of SR 316 and suggested it should seek out land-donation opportunities, mirroring an approach in neighboring Walton County where he served for 20 years as chairman of the county commissioners prior to being hired as Barrow County’s manager.
The county has also proposed taking $6.5 million of its SPLOST proceeds to retire debt on the Bear Creek reservoir project.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.