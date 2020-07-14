Barrow County manager Mike Renshaw will remain with the county for now after talks for him to become the new manager for the Village of Palmetto Bay, Fla., fell through Monday night.
Renshaw had been selected by the village’s council over two other finalists for the top administrative position late last month after a six-month search. But he said Tuesday that contract talks had broken down and he was no longer interested in the position.
He had been scheduled to begin work in the incorporated village in Miami-Dade County on Aug. 1.
Renshaw, who has been with Barrow County since May 2016, was also recently a finalist for the city manager position in Las Cruces, N.M., — that city’s council selected another candidate for the job — and has been a finalist or candidate for several other positions over the last couple of years.
He said Tuesday he is not currently under consideration for any other positions.
Renshaw said he had told the Barrow County Board of Commissioners about his candidacy and kept them informed on the negotiations with Palmetto Bay.
“I’m happy here, but if an opportunity arises that looks interesting and would be a challenge, that’s something I will look at,” Renshaw said. “I’ve got a good working relationship with the board here and that’s crucial to any manager’s tenure.”
