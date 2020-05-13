Barrow County was not selected to be the next home of an undisclosed manufacturing business that would have brought 200 jobs to the community, the county’s top economic development official said Monday, May 11.
Lisa Maloof, the director of economic development for Barrow County, told the county’s Industrial Building Authority board Monday that the county was no longer being considered by the company after being announced as one of three finalists last fall. The company was said to be eyeing a $9 million investment on 15 to 30 acres at the Park 53 industrial park at the intersection of highways 53 and 316, which the county has long sought to have developed with more industry.
Maloof said she had numerous meetings on the prospect in the past few months and had several phone-call and email exchanges with the company’s site selection team. She said the company was impressed with Barrow but that it had concerns that the county’s workforce would not be able to immediately deliver the “specific skillset” it was looking for.
“They liked the community and felt like (Park 53) was a prime site,” Maloof said. “They were pleased with our college (Lanier Tech) and Sims Academy and the things we have going on there. But they’re looking to a different part of the state where the specific type of manufacturing they’re doing already exists.”
The county continues efforts to improve Park 53, which has sat vacant for more than a decade, in hopes of better marketing the property to companies. Work to extend an access road at the park is ongoing, and a grading project on several acres at the park is expected to be ready to go out to bid as soon as next week, county manager Mike Renshaw said. That project would take approximately 16 weeks to complete, Renshaw said.
Maloof said she recently responded to request for information (RFI) for a larger project, where a company is planning a multi-million-dollar investment and over 500 new jobs and is interested in Park 53, which has 182 acres on the south side of Highway 316 and 90 acres on the north side. She said she also had spoken recently with a broker representing a company that was interested in 100 acres at the park and several other companies interested in smaller tracts.
