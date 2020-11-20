Barrow County’s planning commission has recommended approval of a pair of rezoning requests that would eventually allow for the construction of two proposed single-family subdivisions in Winder.
The commission, at its Thursday, Nov. 19 meeting, endorsed a request by Harvey Lokey to rezone 68 acres at 1363 Finch Rd. for a 57-lot subdivision, despite objections during a public hearing from three nearby residents, including the owner of Finch Creek Farm. Objections centered around the impact the subdivision would have on traffic on the road and the natural environment and wildlife habitat on the property.
The county’s planning staff recommended approval on the basis that a low-density, residential subdivision fits with the county’s future land-use map. The commission unanimously recommended approval with conditions that the homes constructed be a minimum of 2,000 heated square feet; that sod and landscaping be installed and maintained and that the homes’ exterior materials consist of brick, stone, stucco or masonry siding, or any combination of those.
The request now heads to the county board of commissioners for another public hearing and a final vote Dec. 8.
The planning commission also recommended Thursday approval of a request by Stephen Mobley to rezone 40.1 acres at 558 Union Church Rd. for a 38-lot single-family residential subdivision. Another 20 acres on the property would be left in the current agricultural zone, Stanton Porter, an attorney for the applicant, said.
The recommended approval comes with the same staff conditions as the request on Finch Road, along with an additional condition that a homeowners’ association be established. That item will also appear before the board of commissioners Dec. 8 for a public hearing and final vote.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.