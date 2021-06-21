A proposed subdivision of more than 500 single-family detached homes in southwestern Barrow County cleared its latest hurdle last week after changes made to the project by the developer apparently gained the blessing of most nearby residents.
The county’s planning commission recommended approval June 17 of a request by Ashton Atlanta Residential and property owner Greg Low to rezone 328 acres of open land at 979 Tom Miller Rd., Bethlehem, in order to build 565 homes primarily on the western side of Tom Miller Road. The request now heads to the county board of commissioners July 13 for a public hearing and presumably a final vote.
The developer originally sought to build a mixed-residential subdivision with 506 single-family detached homes and 123 townhomes, but scrapped the townhome portion when numerous residents objected to the projects. Mike Busher, a representative for the developer, and Michelle Patterson, president of the homeowners’ association for the neighboring Kensington subdivision, said their camps held meetings and exchanged emails and had settled their major differences from a land-use perspective.
“We are pleased to (now) be in favor of this development,” Patterson said while clarifying the property owners in her subdivision were not necessarily universal in their support. There were no comments against the proposal during last week’s public hearing.
The proposal had also drawn pushback from residents over traffic concerns as well as from Barrow County School System officials over the projected impact on capacity it would have at the nearby Yargo Elementary, Haymon-Morris Middle and Apalachee High school complex.
Property owner Greg Low, who has sought to sell the land along with his siblings, said they have turned numerous developers away in the past because none were willing to take on the whole tract and they did not want to open up the land to a potential “hodgepodge” of development with “no theme involved.”
He said Ashton is a “well-funded” national developer with “an excellent reputation” and has committed to — and would be bound by the planning commission-recommended conditions — to provide several pockets of open greenspace to eliminate intrusion into floodplains and streams on the property.
“We realized we could have wound up with who knows what out there, but we were happy to work with (Ashton),” Patterson said to the panel last week. “Something is going to (eventually) go on that property. Traffic issues don’t factor into land-use decisions.”
The planning commission’s recommendation for approval, by a 5-0 vote with members Barry Norton and Kevin Jackson absent, comes with 17 staff-recommended conditions. Those include 2,000-heated square foot minimums on homes with no vinyl siding; mandatory HOA; minimized disruption to existing streams/ponds; at least 20 acres of open space; and implementation of architectural techniques that avoid a monotonous appearance of homes.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business last week, the commission:
•recommended denial of requests to amend the county’s future land-use map and rezone 22.3 acres between Bethel-Bower Road and Loganville Highway to allow for a townhome development. Cook Communities of Gainesville is seeking to build 136 3 bed/2.5 bath townhomes with 1,600 heated square feet and two-car garages with a proposed density of 6.1 units per acre, which would require a rezoning from R-2 to R-3. Staff also recommended denial, but suggested 13 conditions for approval, including developing the property under R-2 zoning with a density of a little more than 2 units per acre. The vote was 3-2 with members David Dyer and Ronnie Morrow backing Robert Lanham’s motion to recommend denial and Deborah Lynn and Ray Fowler in opposition to the motion.
•recommended approval of a request to rezone 41.7 acres at 622 Tanners Bridge Rd., Bethlehem, in order to build a single-family subdivision with no more than 41 lots.
Both of those cases also will now head to the BOC July 13 for public hearings and votes.
