A planned multi-family residential project that would be marketed largely toward employees at a future Northeast Georgia Health System medical campus south of State Route 316 received the backing of the Barrow County Planning Commission last week.
During its Thursday, Sept. 16 meeting, the panel recommended approval of a request to change the future land-use map designation for and rezone 31.76 acres of open land to the southeast of the intersection of Carl-Bethlehem Road and State Route 81 — directly behind the Applebee’s and IHOP restaurants — in order for Meridian Development to build a gated apartment community with 275 units, a pool, fitness center and other amenities. The request now heads to the county board of commissioners for a scheduled public hearing and final vote at its Oct. 12 meeting.
The development would be known as Dillard Farms, a nod to the family that has owned the land since the 19th century, said Michael Cowart of Meridian Development. Construction is planned to be completed in 2023, according to a letter of intent for the project. If approved, the development would eventually sit across Highway 81 from Accent Springs, another planned residential development with a mix of more than 400 apartments and townhomes that gained approval from the BOC in May and is also scheduled for a 2023 completion.
Brian Rochester of Rochester and Associates, a Gainesville-based land surveying, civil engineering and project management firm, said the project would include a community park that would be available for public use and also connect the apartment community to the medical campus. The health system, which owns the tract of land directly to the south, plans to build a new hospital at the location, though there is currently not a firm timetable for when that site will be built out, an NGHS spokesman said, adding that there also are any current firm plans for whether it will be an additional hospital for the system or a relocation of Northeast Georgia Medical Center Barrow.
Rochester, whose firm has NGHS as a client, said the firm and the developer have met with health system officials about the project and “how we can integrate those plans together” into essentially a master plan. He said the health system believes the apartments could help with recruiting employees, allowing them to walk to and from work and nearby restaurants and stores.
“This will round out the live, work, play community (concept) very well,” Rochester said.
Cowart’s company has worked on similar projects in the past with multi-family housing near hospitals and medical facilities and said the project would be a “high-end quality development” that will “flourish over the years.”
The requests didn’t draw any opposition during a public hearing before the planning commission last week, though the Barrow County School System raised concerns about it in a letter to the county. Rochester said the apartment community would likely have very few children, and his firm presented calculations suggesting that the school district would see an annual net benefit of more than $158,000 from the estimated $35 million development.
The panel’s recommended approval comes with 17 conditions — including that there be a limit of 275 units, that there be no more than 12 three-bedroom units and that there be no playground.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business at its Sept. 16 meeting, the planning commission:
•tabled and called for a second public hearing on a request by developer D.R. Horton and the J. Daniel Blitch Family Partnership to eliminate nine of the 17 conditions attached to a rezoning of 144.7 acres just west of Highway 211 for a planned single-family subdivision on both sides of Rockwell Church Road with a little more than 300 homes. The property was rezoned by the county in 2008, but the project has yet to be built. The developers are seeking to strike a condition that the northern side of the development be an age-restricted 55-and-older community and are also planning to do away with a planned commercial component for the project. And while county staff has recommended 2,000-square foot minimums for homes, the applicants are proposing a minimum of 1,800 square feet for their ranch-style homes, adding that they would abide by recommendations for a new traffic study for the project that was completed in July. Planning commissioners agreed they wanted more time to review the requests, and nearby residents made similar comments during last week’s public hearing. The second public hearing on the request will be held by the panel at its next scheduled meeting, Oct. 21.
•recommended approval of a request by South Point Homes to rezone 34 acres on Smith Mill Road between Vinings Drive and Ode Peppers Road for a single-family subdivision. The request now heads to the BOC for a public hearing and final vote at its Oct. 12 meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.