Barrow County’s planning commission last week threw its support behind a master-planned residential subdivision with more than 170 single-family homes off Highway 211 near the terminus of the future West Winder Bypass.
During its monthly meeting Thursday, July 15, the panel recommended approval of requests to rezone, change the future land-use map designation for and grant a special use for 64.5 acres of the Royal W. Hardigree estate property on Highway 211 Northwest, just south of Pinnacle Drive. The vote was 4-1 with Kevin Jackson opposed and commissioner members David Dyer and Ray Fowler absent. The commission’s recommendation now heads to the county board of commissioners for an Aug. 10 public hearing and vote.
If the requests receive final approval from the BOC, Blue River Acquisitions & Development of Cumming plans to build 171 homes between three existing subdivisions (Pinnacle Oaks, Bellingrath Plantation and Overlook). Six of the homes would be built on land that is located within the Winder city limits and will be part of a separate request before the city, Jeff DeLoach, the attorney for the applicants, said.
The subdivision would be known as Royal Estates as a tribute to Hardigree and is planned to include several recreational amenities. DeLoach said those would include a swimming pool, cabana, clubhouse, tennis court, volleyball court and open space on 12.8 acres. In addition, 11.8 acres will be set aside as a “primary conservation area” along Cedar Creek, DeLoach said.
Under conditions for approval recommended by the planning commission and offered by the applicants, at least 50% of the homes will have a minimum of 2,200 square feet; no more than 30% would be 1,850 to 2,200 square feet; and no more than 20% would be between 1,650 and 1,850 square feet. No vinyl siding would be allowed, as has become custom with housing developments approved by the county in recent years.
DeLoach said price points would start in the $330,000s for the smaller homes and range from $375,000-$450,000 for the larger homes.
The planning commission also recommended approval of three requested variances for the project — reducing the front and side lot setbacks (from 30 to 25 feet and from 10 feet to 7.5 feet, respectively) and a reduction in required entrances to the subdivision from two to one.
DeLoach said the reduction in entrances was needed because the Georgia Department of Transportation would not approve one only a couple hundred feet from the intersection of 211 and the bypass, which is projected to be completed and opened later this year. DeLoach said an additional grassed driveway entrance would be provided for emergency vehicles and would be up to code.
There were no public comments in oppositions to the requests Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.