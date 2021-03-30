Barrow County is planning a gradual shift to parent association-driven youth sports programming — a move officials say would help create more funding opportunities and potentially make participation in certain sports affordable for more children in the community.
Leisure services director Dan Magee told the county board of commissioners during a work session last week that the department would like to have an agreement in place for a parent association-led football league in time for the fall season.
Magee said a “solid” working group of people has been formed to kick off the football association planning, though more volunteers will be needed to form an ideally-sized initial board and set up working bylaws. The association would be set up and operate in similar fashion to the Piedmont Soccer Academy, which has had success and gained popularity in Barrow County, and other associations around northeast Georgia and in Gwinnett County, Magee said.
Once a football association has been established, the county would turn its focus to setting up similar operations for baseball and softball (the other two most popular youth sports in the county) and then others from there, he said.
“Football is the one to conquer first. That’s Mount Everest,” Magee said. “(Once a football association is established), that makes the other ones easier to address.”
Barrow County has placed a heavier financial focus on recreation in recent years after accepting a 32-acre donation from the state to expand Victor Lord Park. The more than $10 million, voter-approved SPLOST project has provided additional athletic fields and tennis courts, and commissioner Joe Goodman said the next focus should be boosting the programming and increasing the opportunities for outside support in the community.
“Barrow County is growing by leaps and bounds. Our programs continue to get bigger,” Goodman said. “One of the biggest issues we face is trying to accommodate all the kids.”
Goodman said having parent-led associations in place for the various sports would ease some of the burden on the leisure services department when it comes to dealing with issues with uniforms and equipment and other matters that pop up in sports leagues and will allow the department to focus more effort on the facilities themselves.
Parent associations also have more flexibility to solicit funding from local businesses, Goodman said. The funding donations for the associations would likely run through the nonprofit Barrow County Community Foundation, which he said would likely be more appealing to businesses. Magee added that the community foundation setup would provide additional “checks and balances,” in light of an incident where the then-treasurer of the Barrow County Youth Soccer Association was arrested for stealing more than $50,000 from the organization over a nine-month stretch between June 2015 and March 2016.
Officials said the shift to associations will likely help the county reduce its fee schedule for youth sports as well. Fees would still be charged to help cover insurance and facility maintenance, but more of the equipment costs could be passed on to the associations through bulk purchases from companies at more favorable rates, officials said.
With enough business sponsorships, associations could also help offset some of the costs for families who have trouble affording the equipment for their children to play sports, said Mason Goodman, Commissioner Goodman’s son who has served as a volunteer youth football coach in the county.
Magee said that would depend on the level of sponsorships and buy-in from community businesses and organizations, but that it might at least help keep costs stable for an expensive sport such as football.
“Ideally, you get it to a point where the family pays the rec fee and then the kids in need are equipped, so you create a system where kids that never would have had the opportunity to play now have that opportunity,” the younger Goodman said. “It’s no secret that Barrow County has a tremendous amount of athletic talent. I believe there’s an opportunity to create something here that can last for years.”
Commissioner Goodman and BOC chairman Pat Graham said they believe the willingness will be there among local businesses to provide more financial support for youth sports in Barrow County.
“I know it’s a daunting task to shift from the way we’ve always done it to a new model, but I really do think the county’s resources will go further toward providing better facilities if we shift to an association model,” Graham said. “I think it does make sense to do one sport at a time so we can build on our successes. And I think it’s important to get the association going and then let them run with it.”
