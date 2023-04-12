The Barrow County Board of Commissioners proclaimed the month of April as Child Abuse Prevention Month, urging all citizens to dedicate themselves to improving the quality of life for all children and families throughout the month.
The proclamation acknowledges and honors the Piedmont Collaborative, which consists of representatives from Piedmont CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates), the Department of Family and Children Services, Family Connection, The Tree House, Barrow County School System, A Kid's Dream, Peace Place and the Boys and Girls Club of Winder-Barrow County. These individuals commit each day to preventing child maltreatment and promoting positive parenting. Through their unwavering dedication, these groups can effectively intervene in the lives of children affected by abuse while creating meaningful connections and partnerships between child welfare, education, health, community, faith-based organizations, businesses and law enforcement agencies. These connections are what make child abuse prevention activities succeed.
