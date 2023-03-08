The Barrow County Utility Department requested the Board of Commissioners (BOC) establish and adopt a new large volume water user rate schedule, which was approved by Feb. 14 and will become effective April 1.
The large volume water rates reflect the county’s economic development goals to be more competitive in attracting business and industry. Large volume users allow for more water to be sold and assist with lowering cost per thousand gallons to the Upper Oconee Basin Water Authority’s Bear Creek facility.
The updated rate schedule for commercial and industrial large volume water users is priced by meter size and water demands and is separated into three tiers of water use, each with a set price per 1,000 gallons.
The large volume rate only applies to customers with meter sizes between three and 12 inches and align with the rate structure volume demands.
For three-inch and four-inch meters, the first tier is 100,000 to 300,00 gallons per day (GDP) and is priced at $5.70 per thousand gallons.
The second tier is priced for 300,001 to 600,000 GPD, priced at $5.24 per thousand gallons.
The third tier is for 601,000-1 million gallons per day, priced at $4.98 per thousand gallons. Barrow County’s previous price per thousand gallons for all commercial/industrial water customers was $6.09.
For comparison, Gwinnett County’s rate is $5.53, Oconee County’s is $6.11, City of Winder’s is $6.75, Jackson County’s is $8.38, and the Town of Braselton is $6.71.
The BOC has also recently moved forward with the process of issuing bond financing for water and sewer infrastructure improvements to accommodate the needed funding. Over the next three years, the Barrow County Utility Department will embark on a multi-million-dollar capital improvement program to enhance and upgrade the water and sewer infrastructure.
According to public works director Chris Yancey, these improvements will be an economic engine that increases service capacity that will support more businesses in the community, improve the reliability and sustainability of the county’s water and sewer system
