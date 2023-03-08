Bear Creek Reservoir

Bear Creek Reservoir

The Barrow County Utility Department requested the Board of Commissioners (BOC) establish and adopt a new large volume water user rate schedule, which was approved by Feb. 14 and will become effective April 1.

The large volume water rates reflect the county’s economic development goals to be more competitive in attracting business and industry. Large volume users allow for more water to be sold and assist with lowering cost per thousand gallons to the Upper Oconee Basin Water Authority’s Bear Creek facility.

