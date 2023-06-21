The county’s total funds as proposed in fiscal year 2024 (FY24) is $155,868,057, up by over $32 million as compared to the FY23 original budget of $123,403,850.
The county’s proposed fiscal year 2024 (FY24) general fund expenditure budget totals $58,110,833, which represents a 10.13% increase as compared to the FY23 original budget, and a 9.07% increase as compared to the FY23 revised budget.
Major drivers of the general fund expense increase are general insurance liability, pay raises and capital improvements.
General insurance liability is estimated to increase by about 25% ($337,898) from $1,341,285 to $1,679,183, out of which $1,406,478 is in the general fund.
Pay raises for employees will consist of a 3% cost of living adjustment (COLA) and a 3.7% increase for performance to all employees except for the employees in the sheriff’s office, detention and constitutional officers and elected officials. Pay raises in the sheriff’s Office and detention center consist of a 4.7% COLA and a 2% merit increase.
The proposed budget accounts for 19 new full-time positions and one new part-time position at a total cost of $1,539,298, which includes payroll taxes and county benefits. Of the 19 new positions, 13 are for the sheriff’s office at a total cost of $999,962.
General fund contributions to the FY24 Capital Improvement Plan (CIP) is $2,079,606.
General fund contingency funds have increased by 624% ($2,068,541) from $331,459 in FY23 to $2,400,000 in FY24.
The proposed budget is based on:
• Rolling the millage rate back to revenue neutral at 4.489 mills for the unincorporated and 6.109 mills for the incorporated M&O.
• Keeping the fire tax millage rate the same as it was in FY23 at 2.94 mills.
• Rolling the county bond millage rate from 1.350 to 1.077. These bonds are scheduled to be paid off in October 2026.
• Rolling the economic development bond millage rate from 0.315 to 0.259 mills. These bonds are schedule to be paid off in October 2031.
• Adoption of the FY24 budget is scheduled for June 27 at 6:00pm.
• FY24 begins July 1, 2023 and ends on June 30, 2024.
