Barrow County will undergo its first countywide property revaluation in nearly 30 years after the county’s board of tax assessors greenlit an $888,000 proposal last month — an update that could mean higher property-tax bills for some residents and lower ones for others.
Chief appraiser Guy Rogers told the Barrow County Board of Commissioners at its April 14 meeting that a countywide revaluation has not been done since 1991, creating several issues which he outlined in a presentation to the board.
Among the issues, he said, are “outdated” cost schedules, which have led to inflated and inaccurate construction grades, and a loss in public utility revenue. Rogers said a revaluation would help the county recoup some of that lost revenue, improve the efficiency of the tax assessor’s office and provide for a more “equitable” tax-sharing burden among property owners.
“Some may be paying more than they should be, some may be paying less,” Rogers said. “But overall, in a typical revaluation, not all, but most people are not paying what they should. That’s what our job should be as the tax assessor’s office, to make sure everyone is equitably and uniformly appraised.”
Georgia Mass Appraisal Solutions and Services (GMASS) has been selected to do the revaluation over the span of 18 months, and the updated values are expected to be ready for the 2022 tax digest, Rogers said.
While the independent board of assessors has oversight of the office and the final say on whether to do an appraisal, the work is proposed to be paid for through the county’s General Fund budget (which the board of commissioners has final say on), and the county for now plans to make quarterly payments.
County manager Mike Renshaw said the proposed budget for Fiscal Year 2021 he plans to present to the BOC includes $592,000 for the revaluation. The other $296,000 would be paid in FY2022. Renshaw said there could be an option of asking the Barrow County Board of Education to participate in sharing some of the cost but that he had not had in-depth discussions with school system officials as of last week. He said Rogers is planning to make the same presentation to the school board in the coming weeks.
“Clearly, the need for this is evidenced,” Renshaw said. “But it will be a challenge (funding the revaluation in the budget).”
Renshaw added that the county “didn’t have the luxury” of saving up money for the revaluation.
ISSUES
Rogers, who has led the county tax assessor’s office since December, said he began evaluating the state of the office in his first few months and identified the “definite need” for a revaluation. He said that, in his initial overview, he found a staff that is “burdened down with outdated and old cost tables and schedules, which makes the appraising of property in Barrow County a challenge.”
“They use a lot of energy and time to make outdated schedules work in an ever-changing market,” Rogers said. “It’s like building a 2020 car — a modern, new car — with 2000 parts.
“It will work for a short time, but the standard of efficiency will suffer.”
Among the problems, Rogers said, are that the county’s “median ratios” — the office’s values for properties vs. what they sell for — are too low and are beginning to fall behind Department of Revenue (DOR) standards, which could eventually lead to fines from the state.
Rogers said the county also has been making way too many “neighborhood adjustments” to bring the values of properties up to “fair-market” value. The DOR’s standards, Rogers said, stipulate that adjustments should not exceed 15 percent, yet Barrow County has 152 “neighborhoods” over that threshold.
Rogers said the DOR, which evaluates tax assessors’ offices every three years, is scheduled to visit Barrow County this year. If the department finds that ratios are too low, Rogers said, his office would have three years to correct the issue before any fines would kick in.
The drop in the median ratios has also led to a loss of $564,626 in public utility revenue for the county since tax year 2015, Rogers said.
“That is significant,” he said. “I don’t know any county that wouldn’t want that (money) back to help with any costs and the budget.”
“Overall, we’re losing money, and what I’m trying to do is stop the bleeding,” Rogers said. “And a Band-Aid is not going to help. It’s bleeding too bad now and we’re going to have to fix it.”
OVERSIGHT
BOC chairman Pat Graham said news of the three-decade gap between the last revaluation and the planned one was “shocking” and wondered how it had not come to the attention of the board of assessors.
“Somebody should have noticed this long before now,” Graham said. “Clearly, this has to be brought up to present-day standards. If it’s this far out of whack, I’m certain there are some individuals paying too much and other individuals that are paying too little (in property taxes). The only way that gets corrected is to level the playing field and make sure every property valuation is done correctly.”
Graham and Rogers agreed that the county has a “good and experienced” board of assessors but that the board may not have been aware of the underlying issues.
“The board only knows what is told to them. I’ll leave it at that,” Rogers said.
Graham suggested the office should put a policy in place that when a DOR review of the office is conducted, the findings would be shared with the board in addition to the chief appraiser and other office personnel. She said those findings should also be published for the public and board members to view in the interests of transparency.
“It sounds like we’ve got a great group of people but they’ve never been told by an outside pair of eyes what kind of job has been done,” Graham said. “I don’t see how they can oversee (the office) and make sure everything is functioning well if they don’t participate in at least hearing (about the findings).”
Commissioner Rolando Alvarez asked about GMASS’ track record and whether there were any “guarantees” the county could get cease losing public utility revenue.
Rogers said the company has done work for more than half of Georgia’s counties and is “very reputable, very knowledgeable, very skilled in what they do.”
He said the revaluation process would include a 45-day period for appeals and that a charge of $26 per parcel for the work is “about as good a cost as we can expect.”
