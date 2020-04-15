The Barrow County Board of Commissioners voted Tuesday, April 14, to pay off $6.7 million in 2015 Joint Development Authority revenue bonds through its reserves — a move that will eliminate around $1.03 million in annual debt payments from the county’s General Fund but also cut the amount of money in the “rainy day fund” nearly in half.
While that move comes with some risk, especially during a period of economic uncertainty amid the coronavirus pandemic, county leaders said they were confident more residents in the county will ultimately benefit from the decision by allowing the county to complete more needed projects like road improvements, stormwater system upgrades and work in other areas. The vote was unanimous.
“That $1 million a year (in debt service payments from the bonds) is not benefitting any of our residents at all,” chairman Pat Graham said. “I think that amount of money should be invested in a way that helps our citizens.”
The JDA originally issued $12.4 million in bonds in 2007 for the purpose of land acquisition and improvements on Highway 82 property near Barrow County Airport. The JDA sought to make improvements to an industrial park and had the option to convey a portion of the land to the county airport authority but still has title to the land.
The county agreed to provide debt service for the bonds and refinanced them in 2010 and 2015. There was an outstanding balance of $6.7 million and the bonds had been set to mature on Jan. 1, 2027, prior to the BOC’s vote Tuesday.
The $6.7 million payout is projected to save the county more than $556,000 in interest over the next seven years.
Because it is not budgeted elsewhere, the county had to turn to its reserves to pay off the bonds, which will take the reserve fund down from around $15.1 million to $8.4 million.
The board had already approved two transfers totaling more than $800,000 out of the reserve fund since the start of the Fiscal Year 2020 in July, when it stood at just over $16 million. The board approved the use of $40,500 in August to make emergency repairs to the storefront windows at the judicial courthouse. And then last month, it greenlit the transfer of $800,000 in order to immediately add a full tennis facility and dog park to the ongoing, voter-approved Victor Lord Park expansion project rather than waiting to fund those elements in a later phase.
Dropping the reserve fund down to $8.4 million will put the fund at about 21 percent of the county’s Fiscal
That’s about 21 percent of the county’s FY2020 budget — under the 25-percent threshold set forward by county policy. Still, county manager Mike Renshaw made the recommendation to pay down the bond debt in full and said county staff would make “every effort” to build the reserves back to the 25-percent level. He said he taken a few actions since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic that he believes will help the county’s financial situation — he placed a hiring freeze on all non-public safety vacant positions and removed about $330,000 worth of projects from the county’s FY2020 capital improvement plan that had not yet started.
“This (payment) is not entirely without risk,” Renshaw said. “I do believe, though, that it would behoove the county to, rather than allow these funds to sit unused and untapped, take this opportunity to pay off the loans,” which would free up the money for other needs.
“I’ve not made this recommendation lightly,” he said. “But I think, in terms of rewards and benefit, it’s feasible.”
Graham noted the county’s reserves have grown steadily over the last decade, except for FY2015 when it purchased a new public safety radio system for $4.2 million. She said the county is still projected to achieve a surplus in the FY20 budget.
“I understand there’s a risk with everything when making a large financial decision in these economic times,” Graham said. “But (the county had) a strong fiscal performance for the first six months (of the fiscal year), and I believe that continued through the third quarter.”
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business Tuesday, commissioners:
•approved a letter to the Georgia Department of Transportation requesting an additional $456,815 in preliminary engineering funding for phase 3 of the West Winder bypass. GDOT has decided to construct roundabout at the proposed on and off ramps and the new Tom Miller Road intersection instead of signalized intersections — were included in the originally-approved concept report and engineer’s scope of work, which resulted in the projected increase — and expects to save more than $2.5 million in doing so. A 2018 agreement between the county and GDOT outlined that the department would fund or reimburse 100 percent of the preliminary engineering costs to the county to advance phase 3 of the project.
•approved a $105,799 emergency equipment repair for the county’s 5 million-gallon water ground storage tank on Carl-Bethlehem Road. A suspected lightning strike rendered the aerator in the tank no longer functional, Renshaw said. The repair quote cost is expected to be reimbursable by the insurance carrier. Renshaw said he believes repair will have some effect in addressing recent microscopic abnormalities that were reported in the City of Auburn’s water distribution system, but noted “our side of the system has been consistently within compliance.”
•approved paying Lose Design, Inc. an additional $62,500 and Ascension Program Management an additional $43,920 for design, bid package and contract administration services for the dog park and full tennis facility at Victor Lord Park. The additional $800,000 approved by the board in March will cover the design and construction of the two elements.
•approved a four-year agreement with the City of Arcade for the city to purchase up to 200,000 gallons a day from the county, which owns and operates an entitlement share of the Bear Creek Reservoir and Water Treatment Plant. The Arcade City Council approved the agreement last month.
•appointed Staci Waters to the Keep Barrow Beautiful Board.
•approved a grant award of $2,247 from the ACCG Georgia County Internship Program for a summer 2020 digital media intern. The intern will work no more than 200 hours over the course of 12 weeks and must have their work completed by September.
•approved a proclamation designating April as Child Abuse Prevention Month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.