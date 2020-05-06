Faced with economic uncertainty amid the coronavirus pandemic, Barrow County officials will likely not be able to expand many services or accomplish some of their goals they wanted to in Fiscal Year 2021 as the board of commissioners is set to approve a final budget next month.
Already, county manager Mike Renshaw implemented a hiring freeze on vacant positions outside of public safety in March as the substantial spread of the virus began in Georgia. And since budget preparations ramped up, county officials have had to anticipate revenue decreases due to the pandemic.
“Although we had indications there would be an impact, we certainly had no clear understanding of it,” Renshaw said Thursday April 30 during the first of at least a couple of budget work sessions before a proposed complete budget is scheduled to be presented to the board May 12. “We expect significant impact on some of our revenue streams. Obviously, local sales tax revenues are going to take a hit. We’re estimating 25-35 percent.
“No budget process is ever easy. COVID-19 has thrown new wrinkles in.”
The county’s current fiscal year budget that was approved by the board included a roughly $39.5 million General Fund, and board chairman Pat Graham said the county should not budget past that amount for the Fiscal Year 2021 General Fund and maybe should plan for a lower General Fund amount.
“I know that’s going to be extremely hard to achieve, but I really do think that with the uncertainty of revenues that are subject to the economy, this is not the time to expand services and add a lot of extra items to the budget,” Graham said.
The chairman also said the possibility that another wave of COVID-19 could hit in the fall makes it paramount that the county be cautious with its FY21 spending plan. She said the hiring freeze should continue through at least the first half of the new fiscal year and perhaps beyond.
“If we have a quick recovery and there’s no resurgence of COVID-19, it’s much easier to put expenses back into the budget than it is to cut expenses mid-year,” Graham said.
During last week’s work session, Renshaw outlined the proposed budgets for the sheriff’s office and detention center and provided an overview of some key capital improvement projects planned over the course of FY21.
Under Renshaw’s recommendations, the sheriff’s office would see a 3.2-percent increase in its budget to $9.86 million. The main increases would include five new road deputy positions, a 2.5-percent employment cost index adjustment and a merit-pay increase for some employees. The new deputy hires and merit-pay raises would be deferred until Jan. 1 and later, Renshaw said.
The sheriff’s office would offset its other increases largely through a $70,000 reduction in overtime expenses, according to the proposed spending plan.
The proposed $12.79 million capital improvement plan currently includes about $1.23 million in General Fund expenditures across several departments, including a portion of the projected $2.5 million construction of intersection improvements at State Route 211 and Cedar Creek Road. Renshaw has recommended phasing that project in to include preliminary engineering in FY21, along with potentially some right-of-way acquisition and utility relocation work. The rest of the costs, including construction would be pushed out to other fiscal years. Commissioners agreed the intersection needs to be upgrades before the West Winder Bypass is completed in future years and pushes more traffic through that corridor.
Graham said the county should try all it can to avoid spending any General Fund money on capital improvements in the next budget due to the uncertainty. She suggested that funding come from SPLOST proceeds.
“We’re very fortunate that COVID-19 only affected the last three months of our current fiscal year,” Graham said. “I don’t have the confidence that it’s going to be the same situation for 2021.”
Renshaw said he would work with the county’s chief financial officer to see how much of that General Fund money in the capital improvement plan could be switched to SPLOST funds, but he said there remain other challenges in the county budget.
For one, officials are anticipating an increase in health insurance costs as high as 18 percent, Renshaw said.
And, while the board voted last month to pay off $6.7 million in Joint Development Authority revenue bonds — eliminating a more than $1 million annual debt service payment through the General Fund — it pulled the money from reserves, leaving the county in a position where it would need to put more money back in reserves in order to bring it back to its policy of having at least 25 percent of the total budget in the reserve fund.
“I do see needs and freeing up the debt service will help,” Renshaw said. “But I’m not sure we’re going to be able to accomplish everything I set out to a couple of months ago.”
As of Friday, dates for other budget work sessions had not been announced, but Renshaw said “one or two more” would likely be needed.
After the scheduled total proposed budget presentation to the board May 12, a public hearing on the budget has been set for June 2 and a final board vote will be held June 16.
The new fiscal year begins July 1.
Log In
