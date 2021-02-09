Another seven Barrow County residents died over the past week from COVID-19 as the countywide death toll topped 100.
According to the latest daily update from the Georgia Department of Public Health that was released at 3 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 9, there had been 103 confirmed deaths from COVID-19 among county residents, and the DPH listed one additional “probable” death.
One of the most recent deaths in Barrow listed in the state’s data was a 28-year-old Asian male with no known pre-existing or contributing health conditions. He was the second person under age 30 known to have died from COVID-19 in the county.
The state agency confirmed another 123 deaths around Georgia on Tuesday, bringing the statewide death toll to 13,481, not counting another 1,820 “probable” deaths. Roughly 467,000 Americans have died from the coronavirus in the past year, according to the Johns Hopkins University of Medicine online tracker. There have been 27.1 million known COVID infections in the country.
Deaths have continued to remain high recently, even though the number of new daily cases has been dropping around the state. After another 2,633 confirmed cases in Georgia on Tuesday, the state’s total stood at 778,049 confirmed cases and 169,367 additional likely cases from positive antigen tests.
The DPH reported 34 new cases in Barrow County on Tuesday, raising the cumulative total to 7,578.
After seeing COVID hospitalization numbers surpass 300 regularly across its facilities in January, Northeast Georgia Health System reported 195 patients confirmed to have COVID were hospitalized Monday, Feb. 8. That number increased slightly to 202 as of Tuesday morning, with 39 more patients awaiting test results.
Northeast Georgia Medical Center Barrow in Winder was treating 17 COVID-positive patients as of Tuesday morning, while NGMC Braselton was treating 48. The Winder hospital had two beds available, while the Braselton hospital had no ICU beds available, according to the system’s data.
NGHS had 41 more deaths from COVID at its facilities between Feb. 2-9, increasing the system’s death toll to 849.
