Coronavirus cases continued to soar in Barrow County over the past week, as the county remained one of the worst COVID-19 hotspots throughout north Georgia.
Another 43 cases were reported in Barrow by the Georgia Department of Public Health on Tuesday, Aug. 17, with a seven-day rolling average of 45.1 new daily cases for the past week and a test positivity rate of 17.3% — more than double what the rate was when it began to steadily increase again in late July.
Barrow has had 582 people test positive for COVID-19 over the last two weeks — a rate of 674 per 100,000, which makes it the second highest in the area behind neighboring Jackson County (826). As of Tuesday afternoon, it was closing in on 10,000 cumulative cases since the start of the pandemic.
The county also had its first death confirmed since late June on Aug. 14, bringing the total number of confirmed deaths among county residents to 143 since the start of the pandemic. An additional five deaths in the county are listed by the DPH as “probable” COVID-related deaths.
The situation in area hospitals also continued to worsen with Northeast Georgia Health System reporting Tuesday morning that it was treating 202 COVID-positive patients across its facilities with another 38 patients awaiting test results. It was the first time since Feb. 5 that the system had been above 200. The totals included 11 people at Northeast Georgia Medical Center Barrow in Winder and 63 at NGMC Braselton.
Of the COVID-19 patients at NGHS facilities as of Tuesday, 85% of them were not vaccinated and 98% of those unvaccinated patients were in critical care. And Barrow County and much of the surrounding area continue to lag behind the state and national vaccination rates with 33% of Barrow residents considered fully vaccinated as of Tuesday morning. The statewide mark was 42%, compared to the national rate of almost 51%.
SCHOOLS UPDATE
The Barrow County School System saw a little bit of an uptick in positive cases last week, though case numbers remained low at most of its campuses.
According to the latest data released by the district Tuesday morning, 86 students tested positive for the week of Aug. 9-13, with 30 of those cases coming at Apalachee High School and another 11 at Barrow Arts and Sciences Academy. Twenty-two district employees had test positive since July 31, according to the data. The district is providing weekly updates every Tuesday morning.
STATE UPDATE
Gov. Brian Kemp announced Monday, Aug. 16, that the state was committing more money to more than double the number of temporary hospital staff to cope with the current surge in COVID-19 cases and related hospitalizations.
The governor also announced Monday that state offices will be closed on Friday, Sept. 3, in advance of Labor Day to encourage state employees who have not been vaccinated to schedule a shot on or before that day.
Kemp also doubled down on his previous declaration that the state will remain “open for business” despite a recent rise in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths driven by the highly contagious delta variant.
“We will not shut businesses down,” Kemp said. “We will not prevent families from earning a paycheck.”
The governor also defended his decision not to impose a mask mandate on teachers and students in Georgia schools. However, he said he would support any choice individual schools or school districts might make to switch to online classes for a short period of time due to a rise in COVID-19 cases.
While some school districts in the area have started off the school year with mask mandates, Barrow County schools have not yet moved to mandates.
“Let the schools deal with the individual situations they have,” Kemp said. “That’s better than one size fits all.”
Overall, over 1 million Georgians have contracted COVID-19 since the pandemic began. About 90% of the current cases involve the delta variant, DPH Commissioner Dr. Kathleen Toomey said Monday.
The virus has resulted in 22,060 confirmed or probable deaths in Georgia as of Tuesday afternoon, according to DPH data.
Dave Williams of the Capitol Beat News Service contributed reporting to this story.
