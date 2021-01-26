Barrow County has moved past 7,000 total coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic.
In its daily update Tuesday, Jan. 26, the Georgia Department of Public Health confirmed 94 new cases in the county, bringing the cumulative total to 7,022, with a daily new case average of 73.6 over the past seven days. A little more than 22 percent of those tested in the county over the past week have tested positive.
The latest numbers come amid a recent drop statewide in confirmed cases and positive test percentage following a record, though deaths have remained high and approached 12,000 as of statewide as of Tuesday afternoon.
Another five deaths were reported among Barrow County residents in the past week, bringing the toll to 87 confirmed COVID-19 deaths and one other “probable” death.
And while the daily virus-related hospitalization numbers across Northeast Georgia Health System’s facilities — including Northeast Georgia Medical Center Barrow in Winder and NGMC Braselton — have dropped back below 300, the system reported 51 more deaths at its hospitals over the last week, bringing the total to 764 as of Tuesday morning.
VACCINE
Meanwhile, the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine remains sluggish, as state reports indicate that supply of the vaccine remains low and has not been as robust as some had hoped.
Some distribution agencies report that they have been swamped with calls and appointments that far exceed the supply of the vaccine.
For now, only medical workers, long-term care facility residents and staff, first responders and those over age 65 (along with caregivers) qualify for the vaccine.
The Barrow County Health Department is providing vaccines, but appointments are required. To make an appointment, those eligible are asked to fill out a pre-registration form at https://bit.ly/NEHDCOVIDVaccine. After the pre-registration form has been completed, people will be contacted by department representatives to make an official appointment. People will be contacted by the order in which their form is received, but officials are saying that process could still take several weeks. Priority is being given to county residents.
If you are unable to pre-register on the website, you may call 706-340-0996 for assistance. However, operators and health department staff are unable to schedule appointments and can only assist with pre-registration.
Vaccines are also available locally at Health Associates of Georgia, 323 Resource Pkwy., Winder, and Medlink Winder, 133 West Athens St.
For more information, go to https://dph.georgia.gov/locations/covid-vaccination-site.
SCHOOL UPDATE
The Barrow County School System reported that 38 students and 31 employees tested positive from Jan. 14-20, while another 20 staffers and six students were quarantined due to being considered a probable case. In addition, 553 students and 46 staffers had to be quarantined due to direct contact with a positive or probable case.
All of the district’s schools remained open for in-person instruction as of Tuesday, and the positive cases have been spread out among the schools. The district is operating on plans to enact “targeted” closures if a particular school experiences a staffing shortage or an outbreak among one or more grades.
