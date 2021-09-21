As of Tuesday, Sept. 21, the Georgia Department Public Health had confirmed 167 deaths from COVID-19 among Barrow County residents since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, with several more confirmed over the past week.
It’s not clear exactly when each of the deaths occurred, as some of the higher number of newly-reported deaths may be the result of a lag in reporting from the state, though the latest one listed by the DPH occurred Sept. 9. In addition to the 167 confirmed deaths, five “probable” COVID-related deaths in Barrow are listed in the state’s numbers.
The state also confirmed 63 new COVID cases in the county Tuesday with a seven-day rolling average of 49.9 new cases. That continued a recent drop from the high point of the most recent surge of the virus — 128 new cases reported Sept. 3 — and a seven-day average of 73.6 on Sept. 9. In all, there have been 12,157 cases confirmed among county residents, including 780 in the last two weeks with a rate of 903 per 100,000.
COVID-related hospitalizations at Northeast Georgia Health System facilities have also dipped in recent days. The system was treating 253 confirmed-positive patients across its facilities as of Tuesday morning, including 17 at Northeast Georgia Medical Center Barrow in Winder and 60 at NGMC Braselton. Those figures were down from the recent peak of 333 patients on Sept. 9. NGMC Barrow was up to 22 patients Sept. 17.
There had been 1,449 deaths at NGHS facilities from COVID as of Tuesday. Eight-one percent of the current patients at NGHS who are being treated for COVID-19 are unvaccinated.
According to the latest available DPH data Tuesday, Barrow’s full vaccination rate was at 37%, with 42% having received at least one dose. Those figures continued to trail the statewide figures of 46% fully vaccinated and 53% having received at least one shot.
SCHOOL UPDATE
The Barrow County School System on Tuesday reported a second straight weekly drop in student COVID cases after implementing a district-wide mask mandate Sept. 1.
According to the district’s latest data, there were 52 students with positive cases the week of Sept. 13-17, less than half a percent of the total student population, a week after the district reported 57. Twenty-eight employees were out with COVID last week.
District officials attributed the recent drop in positive cases as well as a sharp reduction in at-home quarantines to the temporary mask mandate, which they plan on reassessing in the middle of the next month, according to a news release. While more than 4,000 students had to miss school in August due to a quarantine, less than 50 have been required to stay at home due to a close contact with a COVID case since the mask mandate went into effect.
“When students wear masks, they can keep learning in school,” officials said. “Without masks, significantly more students are required to stay at home due to a quarantine. This means students must proactively manage their learning at home and that parents must provide childcare, which is often challenging to arrange due to work requirements.”
Officials said they plan to reexamine the case numbers the week students and staffers return from the district’s Oct. 4-8 fall break and are anticipating announcing the next steps the week of Oct. 18.
“Schools will have time to track and gather data on positive student cases and look at the number of students quarantined,” officials said. “Student quarantines and positive cases will be the two primary criteria used to determine temporary mask requirements on a school-by-school basis.”
