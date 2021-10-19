Effective this week, the Barrow County School System rescinded its district-wide indoor mask requirement amid a decline in Covid-19 cases.
The district, which implemented the mandate at all schools at the start of September as coronavirus cases in the county and across the state and country surged due to the highly contagious delta variant, will now revert back to the policy it temporarily put in place in late August. Under that, if a school reaches a threshold of over 1% of its population with positive cases, all staff and students will be required to temporarily wear masks indoors at school and on the school bus, and that requirement will be rescinded once the schools falls below the 1% threshold for at least a five-day period.
No schools were at that threshold as of Tuesday, Oct. 19. According to the latest weekly data released by the district, there were 18 positive cases among students from Oct. 11-15 and 11 staff members were isolated due to COVID.
Masks are still required at all times on school buses, district officials said in a news release.
“We will contact-trace positive cases and require quarantines at home for students identified as a close contact,” officials said. “We will review our protocols and mitigation measures in the coming weeks to determine what criteria will be used to manage positive COVID-19 cases and student quarantines moving forward.”
AREA UPDATE
The Georgia Department of Public Health reported 16 new cases among Barrow County residents on Tuesday with a seven-day rolling average of 17.4 new cases, still far below the late summer peak.
Area hospitalizations due to Covid have also continued their decline with Northeast Georgia Health System reporting Tuesday that it was treating 109 patients across its facilities. Those numbers included two patients at Northeast Georgia Medical Center Barrow in Winder and 35 at NGMC Braselton. The system had reached 333 patients on Sept. 9, coming close to the peak of 355 in January.
The state has confirmed 185 deaths among county residents, with the latest-confirmed death reported to have occurred Oct. 10.
Barrow’s full vaccination rate as of Monday, Oct. 18, was 40%.
