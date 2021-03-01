The Barrow County School System announced Monday, March 1, that more than half of its employees will begin receiving their COVID-19 vaccinations March 11, following Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp’s announcement last week that the state would be expanding its eligibility for vaccinations to include pre-K through 12th-grade educators and staff starting March 8.
The school district had previously announced it was pre-registering employees through a partnership with the Georgia Department of Public Health’s Northeast Health District in anticipation of the expansion.
About 56 percent of BCSS staff had pre-registered as of Monday, according to a school district news release. The district has not tracked data on how many employees who are part of one of the previously-qualified groups of people may have already received one or both doses of one of the approved vaccines.
Employees who have registered are scheduled to receive their first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine March 11 and second dose April 1. The district will hold 100-percent distance-learning days for students on March 11, April 1 and April 2, as students will learn independently at home while teachers and staff are vaccinated. Students are also scheduled to be out of school March 12 and March 15 as part of a previously-scheduled extended weekend, and spring break remains scheduled for April 5-9, according to the release.
School cafeterias will offer curbside meals from 10:30-11:30 a.m. each distance learning day, officials announced. There will be signs at each school directing parents or caregivers where to pick up the meals, and each meal bag will include a breakfast and lunch. No signup is required. Students do not need to be present when picking up the meals, and proof of student attendance is not required, according to the release.
VACCINE RATES
According to the latest-available data from the state, as of Tuesday, March 2, 6,897 vaccine doses had been administered in Barrow County, with 2,449 people receiving both doses — up 900 from 1,543 a week ago. More than 300 county residents received their first dose within the last week.
In the immediate surrounding area, Barrow’s latest-reported overall rate of 8,731 vaccines administered per 100,000 people trailed Hall, Clarke, Gwinnett and Oconee counties and was ahead of Jackson and Walton counties.
Georgia is ranked among the worst states in the nation in terms of vaccination rates despite being in the top 10 in total doses delivered, with the state administering 77 percent of the supply it has received to date. Just under 1.3 million Georgians had received their first vaccine dose as of Tuesday afternoon, while 805,575 had been fully vaccinated.
Georgia officials are hoping that the state’s recently-announced expansion of eligibility and opening of mass vaccination sites will help improve the state’s rankings, and state and federal officials are continuing to urge people to sign up for a vaccination when it’s their turn.
LATEST CASE NUMBERS
Amid the latest vaccination news, Barrow County continues to see a steady decline in cases. Thirty-seven new cases were confirmed in the county by the Georgia Department of Public Health on Tuesday, raising the cumulative total of confirmed cases through PCR testing in the county to 8,053. An additional 967 likely cases in the county have been identified through positive antigen tests. The seven-day new case average for the county is at 20.3.
As of Tuesday morning, there were 267 active cases in the county, compared to more than 1,200 in the mid-January peak. Of those who received a PCR test in the last two weeks, 11.3 percent were positive, a 2.5-point drop from that statistic in the DPH’s Feb. 23 report.
Three more deaths were reported in the county over the past week, bringing the confirmed death toll to 117, in addition to one “probable” death.
In all, Georgia has had 821,482 confirmed cases with an additional 190,325 antigen positive tests. Sixty-seven deaths were reported across the state Tuesday, bringing the totals to 15,209 confirmed deaths and 2,271 probable deaths.
Hospitalization rates in the area have also continued to decline. After regularly reporting more than 300 COVID-positive patients across its facilities during the post-holiday winter surge, Northeast Georgia Health System reported Tuesday morning that 93 positive patients were being treated across its four hospitals and other facilities — including just three at Northeast Georgia Medical Center Barrow in Winder and 24 at NGMC Braselton.
After teetering on the edge of full capacity for much of the peak, NGMC Barrow was back up to 17 available beds as of Tuesday morning.
“It’s very manageable to this point,” hospital president Chad Hatfield said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.