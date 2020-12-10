Barrow County set a new daily high in coronavirus cases Thursday, Dec. 10, with 63 more cases confirmed countywide in the Georgia Department of Public Health’s daily 3 p.m. update as the numbers around the state, northeast Georgia region and the U.S. continued to skyrocket.
The DPH on Thursday reported a daily-record 6,124 confirmed cases around the state, along with another 1,824 antigen cases, bringing the cumulative totals to 462,175 confirmed cases through PCR tests and 63,227 positive cases through antigen tests, also commonly known as rapid diagnostic tests. The state also confirmed another 55 deaths Thursday, raising the recorded death toll to 9,123.
In Barrow County, the 63 cases reported Thursday raised the cumulative total in the county to 3,645 and increased the seven-day rolling daily average to a high of 42.1 cases. Sixty county residents have died from COVID-19, according to the state’s data. The positivity rate on tests also remained high at 23.9 percent on Thursday with a seven-day rolling average of 18.8 percent, the highest since early August.
And as hospitalizations have also surged, Northeast Georgia Health System is also continuing to bear the brunt of that. The system reported a daily-high 221 confirmed-positive patients across its facilities Thursday morning with 54 additional patients awaiting test results and the seven-day rolling average for test positivity at 21.87 percent.
The system’s numbers included eight positive patients at Northeast Georgia Medical Center Barrow in Winder and another 53 at NGMC Braselton, where many Barrow County patients with more severe cases are typically sent. NGMC Barrow had only one available bed as of Thursday morning while NGMC Braselton had only two ICU beds available, and ventilator usage across the system had bumped up from 40 percent Wednesday to 51 percent Thursday. A total of 464 patients have died from COVID-19 at NGHS facilities, while another 3,329 have been discharged.
SCHOOL NUMBERS SPIKE
While the latest surge in Barrow hasn’t impacted the county’s nursing homes and long-term care facilities, the Barrow County School System on Thursday reported its worst week by far in COVID cases.
According to the district’s latest weekly update, 31 students tested positive from Dec. 3-9 — roughly 30 percent of the total since the start of the academic year in August — and 10 more were quarantined as the result of a “probable case,” while 629 were quarantined due to direct contact with someone with a positive or probable case. The district’s previous weekly high for confirmed student cases was 12 the week before, but that only accounted for three instructional days due to the Thanksgiving holiday.
In addition, 13 school system employees tested positive from Dec. 3-9, 18 were quarantined as probable cases, and 46 additional staffers were quarantined as a precaution due to direct contact. The district has reported 96 positive tests among its roughly 1,850 employees since pre-planning for the school year began July 27.
According to the district’s latest school-level numbers, 199 students were kept out of or sent home from school for COVID-related reasons Dec. 9 — including 48 at Bramlett Elementary, 35 at Westside Middle and 31 at Winder Elementary. And 192 were kept out or sent home on Dec. 7 — including 61 at Apalachee High, 38 at Russell Middle and 26 at Statham Elementary. Winder-Barrow High had 38 impacted on Dec. 8. Apalachee fared the worst in the past week with 182 students impacted, more than half of its cumulative total of 317.
A district spokesperson said that as of Thursday there were still no plans for districtwide closures between now and Dec. 18 when the schools enter their three-week winter break. District officials said earlier this month they will continue to monitor the situation at each school individual and do “targeted” closures or modified schedules in the event of staffing shortages or class- or grade-level outbreaks.
The district was expected to release additional information later Thursday or Friday, Dec. 11.
