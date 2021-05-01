A Covington man has been arrested in connection with the case involving the murder of a Bethlehem woman last month, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.
Calvin Harvard, 28, has been charged with tampering with evidence and theft by receiving stolen property after authorities recovered three vehicles connected with the case — the red Ford Focus belonging to Rossana Delgado, 37, who was found dead April 20 in Gilmer County, and two additional vehicles belonging to two of the five suspects primary murder suspects. Additional charges are expected against Harvard, and additional arrests are anticipated.
The five suspects — Megan Alyssa Colone, 30, of Stone Mountain; Juan Ayala-Rodriguez, 35, of Gainesville; Oscar Manuel Garcia, 26, of Austell; and Mario Alberto Barbosa-Juarez, 29, of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, and a fifth unidentified male suspect — remain at large.
