Members of Cumming Chapter 1030 of the Vietnam Veterans of America have come to the aid of the Veterans residing at the Northeast Georgia Homeless Shelter in Winder.
The chapter donated a 2014 12-passenger Chevy Express 2500 Van to the shelter to replace a 2001 Van with over 234,000 accumulated miles. The shelter uses the vans to get its residents to and from work, to medical and dental appointments and to fill other necessary transportation needs.
Until replaced with the newer vehicle, the 2001 model, according to shelter director Fawn McKnight, “spent more time in the shop than on the road,” stretching scarce shelter financial resources.
Purchase of the van was brokered with the assistance of state Rep. Marc Morris of Cumming through one of his private businesses, Snappy Trucks and Equipment.
Assisting homeless veterans is a priority for the chapter, which also provides emergency support for community veterans in need and also funds an annual college scholarship program for Forsyth County High School seniors.
Chapter president Gary Goyette credited the hard work of the membership, especially members Steve Masak and Jim Garner for raising funds to fund programs supporting veterans and community outreach. Goyette said that he is proud that his members are the personification of the VVA founding principle — “Never again will one generation of veterans abandon another.”
Chapter 1030 meets at 7 p.m. the first Tuesday of each month at AA Driving Academy, 432 Canton Hwy., Suite G and H, Cumming, GA, 30040.
All Vietnam-era veterans are invited to attend.
