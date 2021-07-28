Two Barrow County Rotarians now have new leadership roles within the Rotary Club organization.
Maddison Dean has been named president of the Winder Rotary Club for 2021-2022. She is the 58th president of the club and has been in Rotary for two years. She is the director for economic development for the City of Winder.
In addition, Steffanie Sorrells has been named assistant district governor for Rotary District 6910. In that capacity, she will helping guide Rotary clubs in Winder, Monroe, Loganville and Social Circle. She has been in Rotary for 11 years and is a past president of the Winder club. She works for the Banks OZK.
The Rotary Club of Winder meets each Thursday at noon at NEGA Medical Center Barrow on the 3rd floor. There are currently 42 members in the Winder club & individuals interested in joining Rotary may contact: RotaryClubOfWinder@gmail.com or visit www.WinderRotary.org
