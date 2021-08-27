A dedication ceremony for the Highway 316/81 interchange in honor of the late Judy Loftin will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 4, at W. Clair Harris Stadium on the campus of Winder-Barrow High School.
Loftin, who died in 2017, was a counselor for more than 30 years in the Barrow County School System with WBHS, Winder-Barrow Middle School and Bramlett Elementary School. She was a native of Barrow County and born and raised on a homestead on Punkin Junction Road near the interchange of the highways that was completed and opened last fall.
The Georgia General Assembly in May approved a resolution to name the interchange the Judy Hill Loftin, LPC Memorial Interchange.
