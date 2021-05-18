The City of Winder last week held a three-day design workshop for public input on the master plans the city is in the process of developing for the downtown area and Rose Hill Cemetery.
The city has contracted with Peachtree Corners-based engineering consulting firm Pond and Company to head up the master plans, and urban designers, landscape architects and planners were at the Winder Community Center from May 11-13 to gather public input on more specific elements that should be included in the final downtown master plan document to be voted on by the city council later this year.
“This plan will build on downtown Winder's current success by developing consensus on a common vision for the future that is aspirational yet realistic,” Maddison Dean, the city’s director of economic development, said. “It will also provide an implementation strategy with short, middle, and long-term action steps to ensure the downtown vision is realized over a 10- to 15-year plan horizon.”
Roughly 70 residents participated in a virtual meeting last month on the downtown master plan, and their feedback, as well as that from an online survey, have largely centered around continuing to grow the downtown restaurant scene, preserving historical elements of the area, and creating more opportunities for family activities, and improving pedestrian connectivity and traffic conditions, Pond and Company representatives told the city council during an April 29 work session.
There were a handful of interactive public activities at last week’s workshop, including segments where Pond and Company representatives produced “real-time” drawings and sketches to reflect what they heard from community members.
On the final day of the workshops, organizers displayed a “pin up” of graphics and concepts illustrating what they heard throughout the week. That content will be further refined in the next phase of the planning process and ultimately be incorporated into the final master plan document, which is tentatively scheduled to be voted on by the city council in August.
In addition to the downtown master plan, there were opportunities for the public to provide input into the concurrent master plan for the city-owned cemetery, including specific times to tour the cemetery and speak with members of the project team.
Pond and company representatives have said the aim is to make various improvements to the cemetery and tie it into the downtown area with a public park and greenspace component.
“The community’s participation in the downtown master planning process is important as this is ultimately the city’s plan to champion and implement with the support of residents, key stakeholders, private investors and other partners,” Dean said. “We thank those who were able to join us last week and hope you can join us at future input-gathering events throughout this exciting process to envision downtown Winder’s future.”
More information on the plans can be found at http://bit.ly/WinderDowntownPlan.
