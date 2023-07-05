Families are invited to the Winder Public Library July 6-13 for Hee-Hawesome Adventures with Donkey Hodie and friends.
The Donkey Hodie Adventure is a pop-up activity center where children can play and learn through hands-on games and activities. The event is perfect for preschoolers, but all children are welcome with a caregiver.
The fun kicks off Thursday, July 6 at 10:30 a.m. with a special story time followed by games, activities and crafts. Drop in anytime until 1:30 p.m. for a Hee-hawesome time. The adventures continue Friday, July 7 during free play time with games from 10-11:30 a.m.
Then, on Monday, July 10, the library will host “Fun in Someplace Else” with Donkey Hodie and friends from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. On Tuesday, July 11 from 10:30 a.m. – 12 p.m., Miss Beth hosts a special lapsit storytime featuring Donkey Hodie and friends. To wrap up the fun, during storytime on Thursday, July 13, from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m., the library says goodbye to Donkey Hodie and her friends with special interactive games, stories and crafts.
Donkey Hodie is a Georgia Public Broadcasting television series for preschoolers produced by Fred Rogers Productions. Featuring delightful puppets, the series empowers children to dream big and overcome obstacles.
The Winder Library thanks partners, Georgia Public Broadcasting (GPB), Georgia Public Library Service, Fred Rogers Productions and PBS Kids for making this special event possible.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.