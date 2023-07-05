Donkey Hodie

Donkey Hodie and friends are coming to the Winder Public Library July 6-13.

 Credit: PBS

Families are invited to the Winder Public Library July 6-13 for Hee-Hawesome Adventures with Donkey Hodie and friends.

The Donkey Hodie Adventure is a pop-up activity center where children can play and learn through hands-on games and activities. The event is perfect for preschoolers, but all children are welcome with a caregiver.

Locations

