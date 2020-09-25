The Georgia Department of Transportation recently announced the awarding of a contract for the construction of the planned roundabout on State Route 211 at Old Hog Mountain Road in Barrow County.
Ohmshiv Construction of Lawrenceville was awarded the contract with a low bid of $3.13 million for the federally-funded project, and construction is expected to be completed by April 30, 2022.
Information on schedules, lane closures and detours will be available in advance of construction activities taking place, according to a GDOT news release.
GDOT awarded 38 construction contracts for transportations projects around the state in August, totaling $84.1 million. That brought the total construction contracts for Fiscal Year 2021, which began July 1, to $196.5 million, according to the release.
