The Downtown Winder Live summer concert series kicks off Friday, July 3, as the Winder Downtown Business Association will host a concert from 7-10 p.m. at the Plaza at Jackson, the new pedestrian plaza along Jackson and Candler streets and Midland Avenue.
Reckless Abandon will be performing.
The concert is free to attend. Food and drink will be available for purchase from downtown restaurants, and you will be able to walk around the event area with your beverages purchased from the downtown restaurants.
"Bring a chair and your dancing shoes!" leaders state.
People are also encouraged to wear masks and practice social distancing at the concert.
The business association will also host concerts on Fridays, Aug. 7 and Sept. 4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.